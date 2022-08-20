The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg will visit Canada





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Canada from August 24 to 26, 2022. He will visit Edmonton, Alberta, Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, and Cold Lake, Alberta. During the visit, the Prime Minister and the Secretary General will advance shared priorities and discuss global challenges, including threats to Euro-Atlantic security, in particular the illegal and unjustified Russian occupation of Ukraine, as well as climate change and its impacts on defense and security, especially in the Arctic. On August 25, while in Cambridge Bay, the Prime Minister and Secretary General will visit one of the sites of the Northern Warning System, an important part of the North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) and Canadian High Arctic Research Station. They will also meet with local community leaders and Inuit, as well as Canadian Armed Forces personnel stationed in Cambridge Bay as part of Operation NANOOK-NUNAKPUT. On August 26, the Prime Minister and the Secretary General will travel 4 Cold Lake Arm, one of Canada’s combat bases, to discuss Canada’s contributions to NATO, as well as Canada’s partnership in NORAD, and Canada recently announced plans to modernize continental defence, including $38.6 billion over the next twenty years, strengthening the western and northern wing of NATO. They will also meet with Canadian Armed Forces personnel. Prime Minister Trudeau and Secretary General Stoltenberg will hold a bilateral meeting to advance shared priorities, including ambitious climate action, Canada’s continued commitment to NATO, the Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic, which will harness the best new technology for transatlantic security, and the NATO Center of Excellence for Climate Change and Security, which is being established in Montreal. citation I look forward to welcoming Secretary-General Stoltenberg to Canada, where we will advance action on issues critical to Canada and the Alliance, from international security to climate change and its impacts. Together, we will continue to work closely with allies and partners to address today’s threats and security challenges, protect our values ​​and way of life, and strengthen the international rules-based system now and in the future. Rt. Honored. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada Fast facts Prime Minister Trudeau and Secretary General Stoltenberg last met on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain in June 2022.

The Secretary General last visited Canada in July 2019.

Canada is a founding member of NATO. Since its inception in 1949, NATO has been a central pillar of Euro-Atlantic defense and a cornerstone of Canadian defense and security policy.

At the recent NATO Summit in Madrid, the Prime Minister announced Canada’s intention to host the NATO North America Regional Office of the Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA). DIANA will focus on new emerging and disruptive technologies that NATO has identified as priorities, including artificial intelligence, big data processing, quantum technologies, autonomy, biotechnology, new materials and space.

Canada is currently contributing to the following NATO operations, missions and activities: Supporting NATO’s security and deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe through Ensuring the operation. This includes: Forward Presence Battle Group, NATO’s multinational leader, Latvia as a Framework Nation since 2017; provision of a General Officer and staff for Multinational Division Headquarters – North in Latvia; provision of CF-18 fighter jets to conduct air surveillance and policing activities in Europe; AND the provision of two Kingston-class naval defense vessels to NATO’s Standing Mine Countermeasures Group 1. Supporting training and capacity building efforts in the Middle East under Operation IMPACT, including through the NATO mission in Iraq; AND Through the deployment of personnel in NATO’s Kosovo Force Operation KOBOLD.

Canada has placed 3,400 Canadian Armed Forces personnel across all service branches on a heightened state of readiness to deploy to the NATO Response Force in Eastern Europe, should these forces be requested by NATO.

Canada is providing two CC-130 Hercules aircraft, operating out of the United Kingdom, to support Allied bilateral donations to Ukraine. Related links

