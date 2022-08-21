International interest in Newfoundland’s hydrogen potential worries some experts – National

As Germany turns to Canada for energy, all eyes are on a cluster of small western Newfoundland towns that could soon be home to two massive wind-powered hydrogen and ammonia projects.

But there is skepticism among observers. Environmentalists worry that the provincial government is moving too fast and trying to capitalize on renewable energy at all costs. Others say they are uncomfortable with the close ties between the provincial premier and a wealthy businessman who supports one of the proposals.

“I think we need a complete re-imagining of how we advance energy transmission, generation and distribution in Newfoundland and Labrador, and focus on how we can bring the benefits back to communities and not just corporations,” Nick Mercer, a postdoctoral researcher with Dalhousie. The university, which has been working with northern communities for sustainable energy development, said in a recent interview.

“We all know this is one of the windiest places in the world. But we can’t give it away for nothing.”

News that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be in Stephenville, NL, on Tuesday to sign a hydrogen energy deal has put Newfoundland in the spotlight.

While the details of the deal have not been made public, Germany has been clear that it wants to find new sources of energy after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The war has led to a spike in natural gas prices and Russia’s threat to Germany’s energy supply. Germany usually gets about half of its natural gas from Russia and is looking for short-term and long-term solutions to move away from Russian exports.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador is home to some of the strongest winds in Canada. In April, the provincial government lifted a moratorium on wind development, opening the door to large-scale projects. Two green hydrogen projects slated for the region around Stephenville would put western Newfoundland at the forefront of Canada’s renewable energy transition.

The newest proposal is being led by Australia-based Fortescue Future Industries, and details about the project are scarce. The company said Thursday it submitted paperwork to the province for a green hydrogen and ammonia production plant, a liquid ammonia marine export terminal and wind energy facilities. That documentation has not yet been made public.

















More details are known about the second project, led by a consortium of four partners calling themselves World Energy GH2. The first phase of the proposal calls for building up to 164 onshore wind turbines to power a hydrogen production plant in Stephenville. Long-term plans call for tripling the size of the project.

If approved, the project would be the first of its kind in Canada.

Among the companies behind the World Energy GH2 consortium is CFFI Ventures Inc., led by Nova Scotia-based billionaire John Risley, who is best known as the co-founder of Clearwater Seafoods. Brandan Paddick, a well-connected businessman and close friend of Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, is listed as an “active co-investor” in CFFI.

Paddick is a former chairman of a provincial energy corporation. He recently resigned as head of a provincial energy analysis team, the formation of which was not made public until news outlet allNewfoundlandandLabrador.com discovered it. Paddick, CFFI and World Energy GH2 partner Horizon Maritime Services combined donated $46,800 to the Furey Liberals during the 2021 provincial election year.

Paul Wylezol, a chairman of the International Appalachian Trail, said he worries the provincial government won’t give the World Energy GH2 project the scrutiny he thinks it deserves, given the close ties of its backers. Wylezol said he also worries about its environmental impact — particularly the second-phase plans to erect more 200-foot-tall wind turbines in an area his group has spent years trying to get recognized as a global geopark. UNESCO.

Wylezol said people felt blindsided by the project. The provincial government announced it on June 22, with a deadline for public input on July 27.

“We all need more information on benefits, impacts and liabilities, and we’re not getting nearly enough information,” he said in a recent interview. “And they’re trying to move too fast.”

The government has since asked the company to provide a full environmental impact study.

Chief Jasen Benwah of the Benoit First Nation said in an interview that he was relieved the government asked World Energy GH2 for a full environmental review. Since then, the consortium has been consulting with local leaders, and Benwah said people are coming around to the potential environmental and economic benefits of the project.

“Our smell is gold,” Benwah said. “It blows here all day, every day. And now it’s worth money and it’s part of the green energy of the future.”

















Mercer, however, is less optimistic. Although he has long been an advocate for the oil-producing province to switch to renewables, he said he worries the province is in a gold rush-style race to develop renewables at all costs, similar to the approach its past with fossil fuels.

“We have to do it in a way that’s fair, in a way that builds community and in a way that actually preserves and enhances our values,” he said. “I don’t know if the massive industrial development of green hydrogen meets that threshold. I think the jury is still out.”

