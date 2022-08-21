Ukraine: Anxiety surrounds Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid attack fears

Comment on this story Comment

Anxiety continued to surround Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Saturday after dire warnings from both sides of a possible attack on the facility, with fears sweeping the region and ripples around the globe. The specter of a possible attack on the power plant, Europe’s largest, loomed large during the bitter war, with Russian and Ukrainian officials accusing the other nation of facing disaster and risking a nuclear disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of radiation blackmail an address to the nation. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, has accused Ukraine of bombing the plant and risking a large-scale disaster, a claim unsupported by evidence.

Although the situation around the plant remained dangerous, Russian authorities were also said to be increasing their security in Crimea amid reports of drone attacks in the region, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Russian authorities are significantly increasing security measures in Crimea, indicating growing concern among Russian authorities and civilians about the threat of Ukrainian attacks on rear areas previously believed to be safe, said the Institute for the Study of War, a group in Washington. assessment on Friday.

The governor of Sevastopol said Russian forces had shot down a drone approaching its Black Sea fleet headquarters. The claim could not be independently verified.

The status of some Russian forces was also called into question after a new report on damage stemming from recent explosions at an air base on the Crimean Peninsula. Ukrainian officials have previously said their special forces were behind multiple blasts that hit targets inside the Russian-occupied region.

A Washington Post analysis found that at least six explosions rocked the Saki Air Base, near Crimea’s western Black Sea coast, nearly an hour earlier this month.

News agency Reuters reported on Friday that an unnamed Western official said the explosions at the Saki base put more than half of the Russian Black Sea fleet’s naval aviation fighters out of commission.

Speaking on Friday, a senior US defense official said they did not have an overall estimate of the total impact of the latest attacks.

“Certainly, we’re seeing this overall picture of Russian forces being much more vulnerable than they thought they were, and we’re seeing Russian forces moving as a result to try to protect their capabilities,” said the official, who spoke to reporters. in this condition. of anonymity according to the basic rules established by the Pentagon.

The official said the US government was concerned about the situation around the Zaporizhzhia power plant and was watching it closely, saying any war near a nuclear power plant is dangerous.

We view Russia’s current actions in and around this plant as the height of irresponsibility, the official said.

Zelensky, in his address to the nation, said Ukrainian and other officials were working out details about sending a group that includes representatives from the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the plant.

World leaders want UN experts to visit the factory. UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres said any possible harm to Zaporizhzhia is suicide.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, called for restraint amid this highly volatile and fragile situation, saying that tensions must be reduced to help ensure nuclear safety and prevent any radiological consequences for the population and the environment.

Putin supports sending IAEA officials to the plant, according to a Reading the Kremlin of a phone call he held with French President Emmanuel Macron, but finding a formula for an inspection acceptable to both sides in the war has proved elusive.

While fears about the impact of a possible attack on Zaporizhzhia reverberated around the world, the threat also loomed large in the region surrounding the plant. Although many people had left some months after the war, others since the beginning of the shelling, others have stayed in place, enduring the shelling and waiting for the uncertainty.

Officials from both countries leveled accusations at each other on social media over the weekend. On Saturday, Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, posted on Twitter a call to the entire diplomatic community in Vienna to boycott Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian ambassador there.

Ulyanov had posted on Twitter: There is no mercy for the Ukrainian population! in response to a post about US aid to Ukraine. He said his words were the dog misinterpreted AND argued that he was criticizing the policy of pumping Ukraine with weapons combined with the rejection of diplomacy (leading to further suffering).

Nikolenko said that Ulyanov used genocidal language and was calling for the elimination of the Ukrainian nation, while Ulyanov posted on Twitter that attempts to connect his words with a call for genocide are scandalous and absolutely unacceptable.

On the ground in Ukraine, meanwhile, nine people in Mykolaiv were injured on Saturday, four of them children, after Russian attacks on a tower block there, the regional governor said.

In the city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said, overnight Russian rocket attacks hit critical infrastructure facilities, damaging homes and commercial buildings but not killing anyone.

Zelensky, in another address over the weekend, stressed that the fight was far from over, saying, “We still have to fight.

We must all be strong enough to endure and go to the victory of Ukraine, he said.

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat, although large quantities have been blocked in the country since the Russian invasion earlier this year.

On Friday, the head of the World Food Program said Associated Press that the United States was preparing to buy 150,000 metric tons of wheat from Ukraine in the coming weeks for an upcoming food aid shipment, although the destinations were not confirmed.

Alex Horton in Washington and Loveday Morris and Ievgeniia Sivorka in Nikopol, Ukraine, contributed to this report.