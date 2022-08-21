Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, NY (WETM) If you’ve walked around the infield at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend, you’ll see campers of all shapes and sizes. One camper in particular tucked behind other trailers is quite special, and literally one of a kind.

The camper is an attractive trailer, not too long in length, but decked out in full color with hoops on the sides with “Watkins Glen International Special Edition by The Great Outdoors” written on each side of the trailer.

The owner, Walter Gunn, got out of the trailer. Gunn was lucky enough to win the trailer all the way back in 2015 as part of a competition with Watkins Glen and The Great Outdoors.

“Everybody, even me, always says ‘nobody wins these things, you’re not going to win, don’t do it,'” Gunn said when asked about the contest he entered to win the camper. “My wife Jodie says, look, ‘It won’t hurt you, put it in and who knows, you might win,’ whatever,” he said, “I fill it in, just my name, just my phone number, put it in a box and walk away,” he said.

Little did he know he would get a call later that day from The Great Outdoors saying he was a finalist for a chance to win the trailer. At first he thought it was fake, but he was convinced enough to show up at the venue where the contest was taking place and officially entered as the sixth and final finalist to sign up for the draw to win the trailer.

Before the NASCAR race on Sunday in 2015 the finalists were brought to a stage and names were thrown.

“They pulled out the tickets and I thought, ‘well, the first guy won, no, the last guy won, which was me,'” he said. “So I was the last guy number six and I was the last guy to be drawn, I won the campsite and it was really the greatest gift ever,” he said.

The camp has been busy and getting all kinds of attention. They have taken it to many different races and made hundreds of friends through their travels to different states.

The couple claims that thousands have been inside the trailer to check it out over the years, and they explained that it was also customized inside with checkered racing items. The comforter on the bed has a checkered pattern along with a checkered pillow, they were given a large checkered floor covering along with a grill, TV and radio that has a NASCAR radio link.

For Walter and Jodie, the trailer has been more than just an award, but a sign of hope. Walter was dealing with cancer treatment in 2015 when he won the trailer and explained that because of the win, it gave him strength and hope to carry on.

“I had to be wheeled out, I got on stage, there was no way I felt like I was going to be the one who won, I won and it honestly gave me a great big reason to keep breathing,” Gunn said. when he talks about his illness. “I personally feel, if I hadn’t won, I wouldn’t be here today,” he said, “I wouldn’t be alive, I wouldn’t be who I am, we’ve suffered a lot in our lives in the past. , but honestly, since we won, it’s given me a boost, especially me and my wife who I know for sure, and it brings us here and keeps us going,” he said.

The couple has been coming to WGI for more than 20 years and has had the same campsite for just as long, originally from the Coudersport area, the couple enjoys their time at Watkins Glen International, and even more so since they acquired the trailer.