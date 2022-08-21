ABC statement on John Tulloh





The ABC is saddened by the news that prominent journalist John Tulloh has died in Sydney aged 82. Tulloh, affectionately known as “JT”, was the ABC’s international news editor from 1985 to 2000 and then head of international operations until 2004. Tulloh began his newspaper career in South Australia before moving to London in the 1960s, where he joined international television news agency Visnews. He was stationed at various times in Ho Chi Minh City (then called Saigon), Singapore, Hong Kong and New York, helping to shape the way television audiences around the world saw major news events. During his later leadership of ABC’s international news gathering, he led coverage of stories ranging from the two Gulf Wars and the breakup of the Soviet Union to civil wars in the Balkans and the Bali bombings. Justin Stevens, ABC Director, News: “Our condolences go out to John’s family and friends. John led the ABC’s correspondents through a turbulent period in history and the ABC’s international coverage benefited enormously from his experience. “He was an outstanding correspondent and editor-in-chief who led many of the great correspondents, international staff and camera operators. The reason the ABC is respected around the globe for its coverage of foreign affairs is in large part because of brilliant individuals like John, and we stand on his shoulders today.” Craig McMurtrie, ABC Editorial Director: “Calm in a crisis, unfailingly supportive, JT seemed to watch, read and listen to everything you presented, and didn’t take harsh feedback when necessary. Old school, a gentleman and a wonderful editor.” Tulloh’s friends and former colleagues were also honored. Ian Macintosh: “Wise, warm and endlessly loving, JT encouraged and was an inspiration to countless Visnews and ABC colleagues with his dedication to their professional success and support for their personal well-being. “He maintained a career-long and unwavering commitment to the safety of journalists, especially those on dangerous assignments in hostile lands. That dedication and priority he placed on correspondents, producers and crews working as a team endeared JT to all who were lucky enough to work with him. “Johns innate modesty and self-deprecating personality belied his standing in the international broadcast news community, respected and admired by his peers around the world. A prolific writer and keen analyst of world events, he was still turning out thoughtful and perceptive articles on international affairs long after his retirement.” Walter Hamilton: “John’s concern for the well-being of reporters, camera crews, field staff, all involved in the news-gathering process, from the stars to the hidden faces, was legion. His memory for names, his vast store of anecdotes, going back to his days as a copyist in a newspaper office in Adelaide and later his coverage for Visnews around the world, made him great company. “John oversaw a great and glorious period in the history of ABC’s international news coverage, a period when ABC performed alongside, and often surpassed, NBC, the BBC, CBS and CNN. He played a major role in ensuring that Australians were well informed, through television and radio and the then nascent Internet, about the world in which we live. We may not see him as his again.” Greg Willesmith: “For a correspondent, John was the world’s best editor, interested, tireless on time zones and long stories, always giving feedback and encouragement. In the international news business he was a giant and his reputation rests in London, New York and elsewhere.” John Tulloh is survived by his wife Barbara and friends and family around the world. Media Contact: Sally Jackson | ABC Communications | [email protected]

