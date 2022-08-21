Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview- Watkins Glen International

News and notes:

– Practice;After a day of technical inspection on Friday, Snider and Bommarito Automotive Group No. The 31 Chevrolets will first hit Watkins Glen International’s short 2.450 circuit at 10:05 ET Saturday morning for a short 20-minute practice session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Practice coverage will stream LIVE on the NBC Sports App in addition to 1.5 hours of LIVE on the track Saturday morning.

Initial position;Immediately following practice at 10:35 a.m. ET, Snider and the Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) Bommarito Autosport team will move directly into qualifying for the Sunoco Go Rewards 200. In 2022, road course qualifying will consist of two rounds of qualifying in the group with the first round consisting of 15 minutes with two groups with the five fastest cars in each group advancing to the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole-sitter. With 42 cars entered, four cars will be missing from the race. Snider is scheduled to feature in Group A. Qualifying coverage will be shown LIVE onThe NBC Sports app.





Watkins Glen InternationalStats;Saturday The NXS Sunoco Go Rewards 200 will mark Sniders second NXS start at Watkins Glen International. In Sniders 2021 NXS debut at the traditional road course located in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York, Snider would start in 7th position based on the metric qualifying system and battle a mishandled race car throughout. a day and he would have to work every pit. stop to improve the car. At the conclusion of 82 laps, Snider would be ranked 15th in the running standings.

In the same race, JAR Bommarito Autosport would provide a car for Cup Series regular Erik Jones. after starting at 36thposition Jones would run in the Top-15 throughout the race until experiencing brake problems on Lap-66 running in 7thposition that resulted in a hard crash putting him out of contention. In conclusion Skewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 Jones would be rated a disappointing 36thin order of completion.

– Bommarito Automotive Group;A major supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating 50 years in the St. Louis market. Bommarito is known from St. Louis Business Journal as Missouris no. What once started as a vision of having a Bommarito vehicle in every driveway is today a reality thanks to the Where Price Shes Cars mission.

For more information on Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online atBommarito.comand follow their social channels atFacebook,I tweetANDInstagram.

Sefton Steel; Since 1985, Sefton Steel, an AISC certified fabricator based in Houston, Texas, has been committed to providing a defect-free product to the industrial, commercial and government construction industries while continuing to meet or exceed contract and customer specifications. expectations for each project.

From pipe racks to major structures such as platforms, bulk material handling systems and cable trays, Sefton Steel has fabricated and distributed quality structural steel to the petrochemical, refining, power, pulp and paper, and industrial sectors worldwide.

For more information on Sefton Steel, visit them online at SeftonSteel.com.

Adapted media; At Tailored Media everything they do; they believe in challenging the status quo. They believe in thinking differently. The way Tailored Media changes the status quo is by combining the human element and the latest technology to build strategies that are intricately designed, expertly executed and simply effective. Tailored media just happens to offer great digital and traditional advertising. Find out more about what Tailored Media has to offer by visiting them online at TailoredMedia.com

– SafeCraft safety equipment; Safecraft safety equipment is used by most of the top professionals in motorsports, automotive, aviation, marine and other demanding industries. Known for innovative designs SafeCrafts products are designed with the highest quality components available. Safecraft is the largest manufacturer of automotive fire suppression systems in the United States and has been the most trusted name in motorsports for over 20 years. Check out all the security products Safecraft has to offer Safecraft.com





Chassis;JAR Bommarito Autosport will bring chassis no. 104 at the track for Snider to compete in the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at Watkins Glen International. Chassis no. The 104 last competed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course three weeks ago in the Pennzoil 150. Starting 25th, Snider would earn second in Stage 1 and claim some front-left damage in Stage 2 , but would continue to steadily work his way to the front after repairs until a flat tire with two laps ahead dropped him to 33rd. Front Indianapolis Chassis no. The 104 received a significant amount of front-end damage at Road America in a major crash during the final stage of the Henry 180 that resulted in a 33rd-place finish. Before Road America, chassis no. The 104 would be the chassis of choice at Portland International Raceway, a race where Snider would have a career day leading 19 laps, capturing JARs first stage win, running in the Top-5 for the race track. up to second place. Earlier in the season, chassis no. The 104 would race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in the Pit Boss 250, a race where Snider would avoid trouble all day and was able to come home with a strong 6th place finish. In four races in 2022, chassis no. 104 holds an average finish of 18.5.

– Practice;After a day of technical inspection on Friday, Self and No. The 32 AM Technical Solutions Chevrolets will first hit the track at Watkins Glen International at 10:05 a.m. ET Saturday morning for a short 20-minute practice session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Practice coverage will stream LIVE on the NBC Sports App in addition to 1.5 hours of LIVE on the track Saturday morning.

Initial position;Directly following practice at 10:35 a.m. ET, Self a will move directly into qualifying for the Sunoco Go Rewards 200. In 2022, road course qualifying will consist of two rounds of group qualifying with the first round consisting of 15 minutes from two groups with the five fastest cars in each group advancing to the second round for a 10-minute session to determine the pole-sitter. With 42 cars entered, four cars will be missing from the race. Not having any owner points to get back into Self’s No. 32, you’ll have to qualify inside the Top-33 based on qualifying time. Self is scheduled to be in Group A with his JAR Bommarito Autosport teammate. Coverage of the qualifiers will be shown LIVE on the NBC Sports app.

Watkins Glen InternationalStats;If you can qualify in the 38-car field for Saturday’s NXS Sunoco Go Rewards 200, the race will mark Self’s NXS debut.

– AM Technical Solutions; Headquartered in Austin, Texas, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994 as a Global Architecture, Engineering and Construction firm specializing in high technology markets. AMTS has managed over $20 billion of global capital projects for over 170 different clients in 24 countries and on five continents. For more information visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.

– GO TEXAN; The GO TEXAN program is dedicated to showcasing the diversity and quality of Texas-based businesses. Whether we are developing new sales and business opportunities for GO TEXAN Partners or encouraging consumers to look for the iconic GO TEXAN sign when making decisions, we will always strive to find new and meaningful ways to promote products and services that are made by Texas and Texas. proud. Visit GoTexan.org to learn more.

