Ukrainian tour group uses its cameras and employees to spy on Russians

CHERNOBIL, Ukraine At home in Kiev, Yaroslav Yemelianenko was attached to a live underground transmission of the gate of Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster. In disbelief, he watched as Russian tanks rolled by the yellow information booth advertising his company, Chernobyl Tour, and drove south toward the capital.

There were hours on the first day of the war, February 24. Publicly, Ukrainian leaders said Russian troops had not yet crossed there.

Elsewhere in Kiev, Chernobyl guide coordinator Kateryna Aslamova watched the same scene unfold in shock.

It was confusing and scary, she said. It was different from what the authorities said.

Chernobyl Tour had a small battery-powered camera located near the checkpoint in the area that Yemelianenko and Aslamova could enter remotely. It was there to monitor their cabin. But on the day of the invasion, they said, he provided early information about the movement of Russian troops through Belarus and the Chernobyl bypass as Moscow began its push to take Kiev.

The first thing the Russians did when they passed the Chernobyl checkpoint was to remove the Ukrainian flag and shut down all the cameras, Aslamova said.

But they missed the little camera in the cockpit, which kept rolling. Thus, tour operators began to count the number and type of military vehicles. One hundred. Five hundred. It continued. Yemelianenko said he passed that information on to contacts in Ukraine’s military and intelligence agencies. The Kiev-based guides also contacted the company’s network of employees in villages around Chernobyl that were coming under Russian occupation.

Within a day, Chernobyl Tour had turned into a kind of Ukrainian network of informants tracking the movements of Russian troops. Its employees were part of something that became the key to Ukraine’s stability: the willingness of ordinary people to take the defense of their nation into their own hands.

We had a responsibility, said Yemelianenko.

It is impossible to know how much influence particular actions had on the wider trajectory of the wars. After nearly six months of fighting, however, the power of civilians and individual businesses has clearly become central to Ukraine’s strategy and wartime mindset.

By the end of the wars on the first day, the Russian forces had conquered Chernobyl. For five weeks they held this strategic area, about a two-hour drive from Kiev in normal time, in the failed campaign to take the Ukrainian capital.

For the same five weeks, the Ukrainians also secretly resisted.

The Chernobyl tour provided The Washington Post with its surveillance footage and accounts of the passage of Russian troops from Belarus. The group said it chose to share its story only when it could ensure the safety of all employees.

The Security Service and Armed Forces of Ukraine did not respond to a request for comment on any assistance it received from the tour group.

Russia’s occupation of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear reactor site, where Soviet authorities initially tried to cover up the 1986 explosion to catastrophic effect, did not lead to the massive radiation leak that many feared.

But after nearly six months under Russian control, risks are rising in southeastern Ukraine at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest. The security situation there is rapidly deteriorating amid growing concerns about possible nuclear catastrophe. As in Chernobyl, plant workers in Zaporizhzhia are taking huge risks to steal critical information.

Before the war, the Chernobyl Tour took visitors into the exclusion zone, a 1,000-square-mile area where radioactive contamination is at its highest. Visitors would see the reactor site, the town the Soviets built to house workers, and the natural habitats that have since flourished in the isolated area.

During the 25-day Russian occupation of the Chernobyl plant, nine workers were killed and five kidnapped. The Russians also stole hundreds of computers, radiation dosimeters, firefighting equipment and irreplaceable software.

Chernobyl Tours said it could not provide specific details of the groups’ work due to its sensitive nature. Also, they said, they deleted almost all communications in the first weeks of the wars to protect resources, especially in case Russian forces captured Kiev. Videos and Telegram exchanges the group saved, which they shared with The Post, appear to corroborate their account.

February 24 began quietly next to the tour company’s camera at the Chernobyl stand, Aslamova said.

In the video feed, she could see Ukrainian soldiers hanging around. One fed a dog. Suddenly they pulled away from the border. It was quiet again. Then a convoy of military vehicles marked with the letter V, one of the letters identifying Russian troops, started pouring in, Aslamova said.

After two days, the circulation of military vehicles slowed down. A few days later, the camera stopped. Yemelianenko could not say exactly when, but said he either ran out of batteries or was shot down by the Russians.

By then, the Russians had shut down internet service and phone lines. It was almost impossible to get information in and out. But Chernobyl Tour employees tried anyway.

Until the invasion, local company employees based in the surrounding villages had provided logistical support for tourists; then, they stayed and gathered information about their attackers.

The group’s local staff declined to speak to The Post, citing privacy and security concerns. But some saved Telegram footage shared by Chernobyl Tour captures what happened next.

For several harrowing weeks, about 10 employees, along with trusted family members and neighbors, secretly recorded the number, location and direction of Russian military vehicles and supplies, Yemelianenko said.

Eight light jeeps, reads a partial list from a Telegram message. Four gasoline trucks.

At great risk, villagers headed to the fields and forests in search of cell service to send their notes back to Kiev.

In the capital, Yemelianenko said, he and his team shared information with intelligence contacts. They also tried to send information about the war back to the villages to counter Russian propaganda and lobbied for a humanitarian corridor to evacuate Chernobyl civilians.

However, Chernobyl Tours was conducting its own disinformation campaign.

Yemelianenko, who also joined the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine, launched what he called a special information operation. He tried to scare the Russians out of Chernobyl by telling the media that soldiers sleeping in trenches or looting from villages in the area were being exposed to dangerous levels of radiation.

To be honest, this was a huge exaggeration, Yemelianenko said. The point was to make the Russians worry that they were all going to die.

Yemelianenko had grown up amid the fear of Chernobyl. His family was evacuated from Kiev shortly after the 1986 meltdown.

Years later, he became interested in learning more about Chernobyl and, after extensive studies, co-founded his own tour company. Part of the group’s message is that Ukraine’s successful clearance of the area is something to celebrate. To this, he said, he would now add the work of Chernobyl against an invading army.

Chernobyl is not just a place of tragedy, Yemelianenko said. It is also the place of our victory.