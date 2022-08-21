International
Ukraine wheat deal “lays the groundwork for a permanent environment of peace”, Turkey says
CNN
–
About 27 ships loaded with wheat have left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports since August 1 under an export deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that laid the groundwork for a permanent peace environment, it said. in a speech on Saturday the Turkish Minister of Defense.
Since August 1, a total of 53 ships have sailed for grain shipments, 27 of which departed from Ukrainian ports, Hulusi Akar said at Istanbul’s Joint Coordination Center (JCC) together with the United Nations Secretary-General. Antonio Guterres.
The center is made up of Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and UN officials who oversee Ukrainian grain and fertilizer exports to the Black Sea.
Guterres, who had earlier inspected the SSI ship Invincible II on Saturday before sailing into the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, said more than 650,000 metric tons of wheat and other food are already on their way to markets around the world.
Both men stressed the importance of these exports as it would help overcome the food crisis affecting the entire world, especially in reducing prices, Akar said.
Russia and Ukraine are also major suppliers of key components of fertilizers: urea, potash and phosphate. Without fertilizer in 2022, there may not be enough food in 2023. Getting more food and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia is critical to further calm commodity markets and lower prices for consumers, Guterres said.
We are at the beginning of a much longer process, but you have already shown the potential of this critical agreement to the world, Guterres added.
The breakthrough agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkey, and signed by representatives from Russia and Ukraine in July, promised to unblock ports on the Black Sea to allow the safe passage of grains and oilseeds, following routes identified by Ukrainian naval pilots to avoid mines. , and with stops in Istanbul to ensure the weapons are not smuggled back into the country.
The agreement followed months of diplomacy and raised hopes around the world after Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian ports pushed wheat commodity prices to record levels this year as more than 20 million metric tons of Ukrainian wheat and corn remained stranded in Odesa.
After meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the western city of Lviv on Thursday, Guterres said there were signs that global food markets were starting to stabilize following the deal.
He later called on developed countries to help developing countries buy wheat. Grain movement doesn’t mean much to countries that can’t afford it, Guterres said Friday in Odesa.
It is time for massive and generous support so that developing countries can buy food from this and other ports and people can buy it. Developing countries need access to finance now. They need debt relief now. They need resources to invest in their people now, he added.
Global hunger has grown massively, from 135 million acutely food insecure people in 2019 to 345 million in 2022, according to the World Food Program (WFP). It involves 50 million people in 45 countries who are knocking on the door of hunger, David Beasley, WFP’s executive director, told the House Foreign Affairs Committee on July 20, as he called on other donor countries, like the Gulf countries, to intervene in a disaster. .
Today’s crisis is far worse than the previous spikes in food prices from 2007 to 2008 and from 2010 to 2012, both of which fueled unrest around the world, including revolutions in the Middle East.
Food security experts have warned of major geopolitical risk if action is not taken. This year has already seen political destabilization in Sri Lanka, Mali, Chad, Burkina Faso, riots and protests happening in Kenya, Peru, Pakistan, Indonesia, these are just signs that things will get worse, Beasley said.
|
