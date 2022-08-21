International competition encourages girls to explore opportunities in computer science | tidings

That little spot a mole or spot or whatever it is on your forearm. It was so dark last month, is it changing shape? What the hell is going on with him?

Wouldn’t it be great if you could pick up your phone, focus on what’s wrong with you, and know in just a few seconds if you need to call the doctor?

That’s the idea behind Skinwise, a downloadable app that can search for thousands of skin lesions and conditions and help determine what’s going on with that tiny spot.

What is most amazing and impressive about the possibility of this technology is that the app is the brainchild of two teenage girls.

Working with a mentor and supported by UCalgary’s Faculty of Science, Inga and Eileen, who are 12 and 13 years old respectively, developed Skinwise and submitted their work for this year Technovation girls competition, making it all the way to the semi-finals.

The innovative competition encourages girls to find real-world solutions

Founded in 2006, Technovation supports girls aged eight to 18 in developing entrepreneurial skills using technology and teamwork. With the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in mind, teams are challenged to create mobile apps that have the potential to solve real-world problems. This year’s competition included 5,500 girls in 1,700 teams representing 61 countries.

Dr. Leanne Wu, PhD, ambassador of the Calgary chapter for the past two years, enjoys working with local teams throughout the competition. Technology is important program because it shows young people, especially girls, the kind of impact they can have on the world through programming and technology.

Starting at the beginning of the year, girls start their own projects, find mentorship and build their own programs. For Inga and Eileen, who called their team “Upper Moons,” the project began by focusing on three areas of skin disease: melanoma, non-melanoma cancers, and non-cancerous lesions. Working with dermatologists and using online medical resources, they download hundreds of images in all three categories.

Wu, a three-time UCalgary alum (BSc 03, MSc 10, PhD 20), is an assistant professor (teaching) at the Faculty of Sciences, he says he has benefits that deepen the Technovation experience beyond immediate learning.

Post-secondary student mentors and community partners help with both the technology and business aspects of the projects. The girls feel comfortable working with people in a post-secondary setting and the community, and with the concept of the multidisciplinary aspects of their work. During the pandemic, remote connections were encouraged, highlighting the idea that sometimes a research partner is located in another part of the world.

The Upper Moons the app showed 70 percent accuracy in identifying skin conditions. But that’s not good enough for them. Their goal: 90 percent, and for that, they’ll have to increase their sample size.

The plan was to add at least 4,000 images for each category, Inga explains. While the teenagers used a sample size formula for their Technovation project, Eileen says they would try to reach the desired sample size by asking board-certified dermatologists for reliable sources of images.

Co-benefits for participants, the community and the profession

Beyond seeing the results of their research, Eileen and Inga learned a lot about their topic and the importance of collaboration.

Eileen says she learned about melanoma and how to identify it, how to calculate sample size and the importance of protecting the skin from UV rays; Inga agrees. At the beginning of the competition I knew nothing about melanoma, but now I know how to identify it and how it is different from other skin cancers.

Both girls have advice for others considering participating in Technovation Girls. I would say it will be a fun experience on top of the learning experience, says Eileen. Even if you don’t know your teammate, you will work with them and maybe become friends with them.

Inga agrees and says, I didn’t know my friend at all before this competition and now we are very good friends, so this competition is mainly to have fun and learn what you have chosen as a project.

Wu says programs like Technovation serve as a catalyst for young people, especially young women interested in STEM, to discover their potential in a growing field of work.

We want people to start thinking of Calgary as a destination of choice when it comes to technology, says Wu. Having a program like Technovation, which is very inclusive and reaches many communities, is an important part of that.