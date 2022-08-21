Zelenskyy warns of ‘brutal’ attack by Russia ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia could do something “particularly cruel” as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day on August 24, a day that also marks six months of Moscow’s occupation.

Ukraine’s president has warned that Russia could do something “particularly cruel” as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday, a day that also marks six months of Moscow’s occupation.

In his night speech on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to be strong and keep fighting as the country prepared to mark its independence from Soviet rule on August 24.

“We have to be aware that this week Russia might try to do something particularly bad, something particularly cruel,” he said without elaborating.

He charged that one of Russia’s main goals is to “devalue our capabilities” and spread despair, fear and conflict.

“Therefore, it is important that we never, for any moment, surrender to this enemy pressure, do not bend, do not show weakness.”

Ukraine will celebrate its 31st Independence Day on Wednesday, which marks six months since Russia’s unprovoked invasion, described by Moscow as a “special military operation”.

“An important historical moment is ahead of six months of this full-scale invasion,” Zelenskyy said in his video message, calling it “the war that changed everything for Ukraine, for Europe and for the world.”

According to United Nations Office for Human Rightsmore than 5,500 civilians in Ukraine have been killed and about 7,700 civilians injured from the start of the war until August 15.

“The majority of recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including heavy artillery shelling, multiple launch rocket systems, rockets and airstrikes,” according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner United for Human Rights. .

Separately, Russian state media accused Ukrainian forces of launching an artillery attack on the Zaporizhzhian nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Located in the southeastern town of Enerhodar, the nuclear plant was seized by Moscow at the start of the war.

State-owned Russian news agencyRIA Novosti said Ukraine’s armed forces have regularly attacked the Zaporizhzhia facility in recent weeks, risking a full-scale nuclear disaster.

Both Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of bombing the power plant.