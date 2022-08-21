International
Zelenskyy warns of ‘brutal’ attack by Russia ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia could do something “particularly cruel” as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day on August 24, a day that also marks six months of Moscow’s occupation.
Methane Acta | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Ukraine’s president has warned that Russia could do something “particularly cruel” as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday, a day that also marks six months of Moscow’s occupation.
In his night speech on Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to be strong and keep fighting as the country prepared to mark its independence from Soviet rule on August 24.
“We have to be aware that this week Russia might try to do something particularly bad, something particularly cruel,” he said without elaborating.
He charged that one of Russia’s main goals is to “devalue our capabilities” and spread despair, fear and conflict.
“Therefore, it is important that we never, for any moment, surrender to this enemy pressure, do not bend, do not show weakness.”
Ukraine will celebrate its 31st Independence Day on Wednesday, which marks six months since Russia’s unprovoked invasion, described by Moscow as a “special military operation”.
“An important historical moment is ahead of six months of this full-scale invasion,” Zelenskyy said in his video message, calling it “the war that changed everything for Ukraine, for Europe and for the world.”
According to United Nations Office for Human Rightsmore than 5,500 civilians in Ukraine have been killed and about 7,700 civilians injured from the start of the war until August 15.
“The majority of recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including heavy artillery shelling, multiple launch rocket systems, rockets and airstrikes,” according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner United for Human Rights. .
Separately, Russian state media accused Ukrainian forces of launching an artillery attack on the Zaporizhzhian nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Located in the southeastern town of Enerhodar, the nuclear plant was seized by Moscow at the start of the war.
State-owned Russian news agencyRIA Novosti said Ukraine’s armed forces have regularly attacked the Zaporizhzhia facility in recent weeks, risking a full-scale nuclear disaster.
Both Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of bombing the power plant.
NBC News reported that the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea fleet, annexed – Crimea was hit by a drone early on Saturday.
The Russian Black Sea Fleet is headquartered in Sevatsopol, Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.
“A drone flew onto the roof,” the Russian-appointed governor of occupied Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on Telegram.
NBC News could not independently verify photos and a video posted online that appeared to show a large plume of smoke rising from the fleet’s headquarters.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/21/zelenskyy-warns-of-cruel-russia-attack-ahead-of-ukraine-independence-day.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]