A look at Ukraine, 6 months into its war with RussiaExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, Host:

Almost six months have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine. The war shows no sign of ending. In fact, there are growing fears of an accident at a nuclear plant captured by Russian forces. And fighting continues in the east and south as Ukraine tries to retake areas under Russian control. But there have also been advances including a safe passage agreement that allows ships loaded with Ukrainian grain to leave Black Sea ports. NPR’s Joanna Kakissis has just left Ukraine and joins us now from Krakow, Poland. Joana, thank you so much for being with us.

JOANNA KAKISSIS, BYLINE: Thanks for having me, Scott.

SIMON: Let’s start with questions about the latest in the nuclear power plant, which is the largest in Europe, as I understand it. What is the situation there now that worries so many people around the world?

KAKISSIS: Russia has occupied the Zaporizhzhia nuclear station in southern Ukraine since March and has troops and military equipment there. But in recent days, Russian forces have fired missiles and rockets from across the plant’s territory, and Ukrainians have fired in the past. So this has raised fears that a missile could hit the plant and cause an accident there and, you know, release radiation. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres came to Ukraine on Thursday and Friday and said, look, this fighting has to stop. It’s suicide. And now it appears the Russians may allow independent inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to at least visit the plant.

SIMON: And the secretary general was also yesterday in Odesa, that great port and historic city. What was he doing there?

KAKISSIS: So Antonio Guterres had spent months trying to broker a deal to reopen Black Sea ports that had been closed since the war began in February. And he did this with the help of Turkey, which worked with the Russians. And now, Ukrainian agricultural products, mainly grain, can finally be exported by sea along with some Russian food products. This supply is supposed to help global food shortages. Guterres called the deal a victory for diplomacy and was in Odesa, essentially, to see how the shipments are working. So far, a couple of dozen ships have left and many more are waiting to leave.

SIMON: Joanna, you spent a lot of time in Odessa, of course, looking at the grain deal and the shipments. But what an incredible city. How has the war transformed it?

KAKISSIS: So Odessa has long been known as a rebellious crossroads of art, commerce and diversity. It has suffered because the war has knocked out two of its main industries – shipping and tourism. And the war itself is not far from Odesa. The Ukrainians are trying to retake the Kherson region just to the east. Odesa is also a city that Vladimir Putin has long coveted because of its history and strategic location on the Black Sea. But the war has done little to tame the Odesa rebels. For example, beaches are off limits this year. Some have been mined due to fear of a Russian invasion from the sea.

(SOUND OF WAVES)

KAKISSIS: On one of the beaches I met these two grandmothers, Anya and Galina, and the police were threatening them with fines for swimming. And, you know, the women didn’t care at all.

ANYA: (Non-English spoken).

KAKISSIS: (Laughter).

GALINA: (No English spoken).

KAKISSIS: So Anya is saying, “We’re just playing hide and seek with the authorities.” And Galina, she is 90 years old. Well, she told the police, I am a mermaid from Odessa, and neither you, nor the mines, nor the Russians will prevent me from swimming in my sea.

SIMONExBulletin’s Joanna Kakissis, thank you very much.

KAKISSIS: Thank you very much, Scott.

