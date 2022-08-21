Colombia’s marijuana: How to end the war on drugs in a country synonymous with drugs





For many, Colombia is synonymous with drug cartels and drug traffickers. It is one of the largest producers of narcotics in the world — last year, the US government it is estimated that it was producing over one million kilograms of cocaine, the highest in the world and more than the two nearest nations, Peru and Bolivia, combined. So when the South American country’s new president says he intends to regulate the use of illegal substances — or at least some of them — the world listens.

“It’s time to admit that the war on drugs has been a complete failure,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced during his inauguration celebrations earlier this month, commenting on a bill his administration recently introduced to legalize recreational marijuana. in Congress.

To this day, the Colombian state faces challenges over control of its territory from a variety of criminal actors, from former leftist guerrillas and paramilitaries to drug cartels and organized crime syndicates. Drug trafficking is a powerful source of income for these outlaws and over the past 50 years public authorities have pushed a prohibition agenda, banning the trade and consumption of drugs in order to hit criminals in their pockets. But the flow of illegal drugs never stopped.

“We will never achieve peace in Colombia until we regulate drug trafficking,” said Senator Gustavo Bolivar, one of the signatories of the new bill and a close ally of the new president. “Not even the United States, with all its power and money, could win the war on drugs… Right now, Colombia produces more drugs than when Pablo Escobar was alive, there are more consumers, more farmers. The drug trade is growing. despite the money we invest to fight it and the thousands of deaths we suffer,” said Bolivar, who recently traveled to Colorado for a first-hand look at the economic benefits of legalizing weed. In an interview, Bolivar told CNN it was hypocritical of the United States to legalize marijuana at home and support drug wars abroad, such as in Colombia, where Washington sends millions of dollars each year to arm and train Colombian forces in the war on against the cartels. . A landmark report by the Truth Commission, an interdisciplinary panel tasked with investigating over 50 years of civil conflict in Colombia, found that drug trafficking helped to extend the conflict despite almost 8 billion dollars in US military aid to Colombia. At least 260,000 Colombians, the vast majority civilians, were killed in the violence. A new generation of Colombian leaders The campaign to legalize weed in Colombia unites leftist senators like Bolivar with civil society organizations and deep-pocketed foreign investors, and has received a boost over the past 12 months from the country’s changing politics, with Petro climbing in the presidency and progressive parties. now a majority in the Colombian congress. “We saw the legalization of recreational to grow two, three or four years later… but now we are hoping for this year,” said Luis Merchan, a Colombian businessman who is the CEO of Flora Growth, a company based in Toronto is investing in Colombian marijuana from medical cannabis to textile hemp. Activists who have been calling for this change for years agree. “We think now is the time to do it,” says Luis Felipe Ruiz, an investigator at the Colombian NGO Dejusticia, which supports drug decriminalization and has documented the war on drugs for years. Drug trafficking is the leading cause of detention in Colombia and, according to the Colombian Ministry of Justice, 13% of the country’s arrestees are serving a drug-trafficking-related sentence. Ruiz argues that one of the benefits of legalizing marijuana would also be to reduce the nation’s prison population. “There’s a large part of the political world that’s ready to have a debate on legalizing marijuana, and frankly, removing the stigma against cannabis is already a big win for us,” Ruiz told CNN. Those who oppose legalization come from the conservative right and believe that the change would simply make the drug easier to abuse. Former president Alvaro Uribe, a political mentor to Petro’s predecessor Ivan Duque and the country’s leading exponent of conservatism, tweeted in 2020 that “recreational marijuana leads to other drugs, changes neurons, the user reaches a state of alienation, loses control over his decisions, which is the loss of his freedom,” celebrating when a previous project to legalize weed was blocked in Congress. Illegal farming Historically, marijuana in Colombia is grown by small-scale farmers who cannot afford the pharmaceutical licenses required to produce medical cannabis, so they sell their product to drug cartels. The bill introduced in Congress could allow these small-scale farmers, most of them based in chronically underdeveloped rural regions of Colombia, to finally enter the legal market. COCCAM, a confederation of coca, marijuana and poppy growers that works as a lobby group for illegal farmers, estimates that up to 3,000 families depend on illegal marijuana as their main source of income, mostly in the southwestern department of Cauca. In most cases, these farmers live in isolated rural areas that are several hours away from the nearest paved road. Compared to legal agricultural products such as fruits and vegetables, marijuana and coca leaves do not spoil for days and are sold at a higher price per kilogram. They also have the advantage of growing year-round, while most plants produce a harvest only a few months a year. Because of Colombia’s historic role, legalizing recreational use would be a tremendous cultural shift — and perhaps a source of pride, Marchan said. “It would not only be a source of pride for someone like me for what he didn’t like: I’ve been in the business for several decades and when someone learns that I’m from Colombia, you always get ‘ahh’, that’s strange. look,” he said. Legal cocaine? Bolivar, the senator, believes the Colombian regulatory system will eventually follow suit by legalizing not only marijuana, but also cocaine — the most lucrative source of revenue for the cartels. Charting the numbers in an illegal market is never an exact science, but a 2016 study by the Colombian government estimated that drug trafficking — the flow of illegal drugs, mainly cocaine, that is produced in Colombia and sold on international markets from Europe, North America, Asia — was worth up to 3.8% of Colombian GDP or 7.5 million dollars in Koha. In comparison, illicit drug consumption — defined as drugs consumed illegally in Colombia and where marijuana plays a larger role — was worth 0.75% of Colombian GDP — $2.18 million. “Marijuana is small change in the drug business. The big money the cartels are making and most of the problem is called cocaine. And people in Colombia and Mexico will continue to die as long as we look at the problem with hypocrisy.” , Bolivar told CNN. It envisions a network of state-regulated distributors where cocaine can be sold by prescription and regional agreements across other drug-producing countries. The world’s three largest cocaine producers, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru, are all currently led by left-wing leaders. Bolivia has a thriving legal market for the by-products of the head, mainly dried leaves that are chewed by the indigenous population and already in 2012 the governments of Bolivia and Colombia pushed for a regional rethink of drug policies at multilateral meetings. “We can for example make a small treaty in our countries to modify the 1961 Convention on Narcotic Drugs and plant the first legalization flag in the world; other countries can follow,” the senator said. But before international treaties are rewritten, Colombia may still have a legal battle ahead of it. As it stands, The Colombian Constitution expressly prohibits the use of narcotic drugs without medical prescription; so even if Congress passes a law legalizing recreational marijuana, it could be ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. An appeal for the elimination of this article has already been started by another lawmaker, Congressman Juan Carlos Losada. “It’s a two-front battle. Our legalization bill in Congress and Losada’s appeal to the constitutional court. Whichever comes first, we will support, because this country needs peace,” Bolivar said.

