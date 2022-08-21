Ukraine calls on Canada to reverse lifting gas turbine sanctions as German chancellor to visit

As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Canada on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing renewed calls from Ukraine to rescind a permit that allows repaired turbines in Montreal to be returned to a Russian energy giant.

Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel in December last year, is expected to land in Montreal on Sunday evening for a three-day visit that also includes scheduled stops in Toronto and Stephenville, NL.

He will be accompanied by Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is responsible for the country’s energy portfolio.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said the visit will advance shared priorities between Canada and Germany “including our unwavering support for Ukraine, safeguarding peace and security in Europe and around the world, and addressing the broader global impacts of the occupation.” illegal and unjustifiable of Russia. “

Ukraine has criticized Trudeau and his government for a decision last month to agree to a request from Germany to exempt Siemens Canada from sanctions against Russia so it can return a turbine for use on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that supplies Germany with natural gas.

The turbine was being repaired at the Siemens facility in Montreal, the only place in the world capable of maintaining the equipment. He was handed over to Germany and was supposed to go to Russia from there, but the Russian authorities have so far refused to accept him.

Russia has not returned supply to normal levels

Russia has also reduced gas flows in the pipeline to 20 percent of capacity and recently announced it would shut down the line entirely for three days at the end of the month, citing the need for unscheduled maintenance.

Canada’s permit also allows Siemens to import, repair and return five other turbines used in Nord Stream 1, according to their maintenance schedule, and is valid until the end of 2024.

Ministers have defended the move as necessary to ensure gas supplies to Germany, as well as to call Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bluff.

In an interview, Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada, Yulia Kovaliv, called again for the cancellation of the waiver.

She said it is clear that Russia will not accept the turbine that Siemens has delivered to Germany and accused Russia of using the gas supplies as a way to terrorize Europe.

Supporters of Ukraine hold a rally in Ottawa on July 17 to protest the Canadian government’s decision to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

“Our position is quite clear: we think this waiver should be revoked now,” she said.

“If it was an argument to call Putin’s bluff, everyone has seen in recent weeks that it is now quite clear that it is Russian games.”

Orest Zakydalsky of the Canadian Ukrainian Congress said the chancellor’s visit “will be a chance for them to change the policy and cancel the permit.”

Canadian ministers argue that the Kremlin would have used Canada’s refusal to turn over the turbine to blame sanctions for energy shortages in Europe, which could undermine public support for Ukraine.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in an interview that Canada will continue to “evaluate” its decision to allow the return of the turbine to Gazprom, the Russian state energy giant that operates Nord Stream 1.

“It was obviously a difficult decision and it was a decision that we made on the basis that we believe that not sending the turbine back would have given Putin an excuse,” he said.

FRIEND | Prime Minister Trudeau defends the decision to return the main turbine: Trudeau defends decision to return natural gas turbines to Germany Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the decision to return the turbines does not affect Canada’s support for Ukraine.

“This would have potentially had the effect of undermining the support that Ukraine enjoys from some of the European population.”

Wilkinson said he now feels Russia’s position has been exposed and there is increasing pressure on Gazprom and the Russian government.

“Our expectation and hope is that the turbine will return to Gazprom and eventually enter service.”

Wilkinson said the government stands by its decision and thinks it is too early to consider changing its exemption, but said it will see how the situation evolves over the next few months.

“We will obviously continue to have a dialogue with our European partners and our German partners,” he said.

The hydrogen deal is expected

Scholz and Trudeau plan to discuss energy security and the transition to clean energy, “including secure access to key resources such as clean hydrogen and critical minerals,” according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

In Stephenville, the leaders are expected to sign a pact that will set timelines and aggressive targets for exporting hydrogen to Germany, although some experts warn that the agreement will only serve as a small, distant and expensive part of solving the crisis. energy of Europe. .

A consortium of four partners calling themselves World Energy GH2 plans to build a zero-emission plant in the Newfoundland community that will use wind power to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export.

If approved, the project would be the first of its kind in Canada.

The consortium has said that the first phase of the proposal calls for the construction of up to 164 onshore wind turbines to power a hydrogen production facility in a deep harbor. Long-term plans call for tripling the size of the project.

Scholz also received a message of support from Ukrainian state gas company Naftogaz regarding Germany’s offer to use Canadian natural gas to ease its dependence on Russian fuel.

Both Canadian and German officials, however, acknowledge that redirecting Canadian supplies to Germany is a significant challenge.