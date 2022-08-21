Gay sex in Singapore: country to scrap colonial-era law criminalizing sex between men, PM says





Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday that the country will repeal colonial-era Section 377A of Singapore’s Penal Code, decriminalizing gay sex in Singapore, but added that same-sex marriage would remain illegal in the city. -state.

Sex between consenting men should not be criminalized. There is no justification for prosecuting people for it, nor for making it a crime, he said in his annual policy address, the National Day Rally, broadcast live on television.

I believe that (repeal) is the right thing to do and something that most Singaporeans will now accept. This will bring the law in line with current social mores and hopefully give some relief to gay Singaporeans, said the Prime Minister.

Like any human society, we also have homosexuals in our midst. They are our fellow Singaporeans. They are our colleagues, our friends, our family members. They also want to live their own lives, participate in our community and contribute fully to Singapore, he added.

However, the government will not change the legal definition of marriage as between a man and a woman, Lee said, implying that laws will be strengthened to protect that definition.

We will defend the definition of marriage, as contained in the Interpretation Act and the Women’s Charter, from constitutional challenge in the courts. We must amend the constitution to protect it and we will do so, he said. according to his official Twitter account.

A community statement from more than 20 LGBTQ groups in Singapore called the planned decriminalization of sex between men overdue and an important milestone and a powerful statement that state-sanctioned discrimination has no place in Singapore.

Regarding the definition of marriage, the statement stressed that any move by the government to introduce further legislation or constitutional changes that signal LGBTQ+ people as unequal citizens is disappointing. We call on the government not to listen to recent calls from religious conservatives to include the definition of marriage in the constitution.

Section 377A of the Singapore Penal Code was promulgated in 1938 by the British colonial government when Singapore was a British colony. It punishes homosexual sex, even if it is consensual, between adults and takes place in private with up to two years in prison.

Similar laws were imposed in territories ruled by the British empire, such as India, and some of these countries have since repealed such laws over the years.

LGBTQ activists in Singapore have long called for the law to be overturned.

In 2007, the Singapore government repealed parts of section 377 of its penal code after a comprehensive review, but retained 377A.

In February 2022, Singapore’s Court of Appeal ruled that the section would remain in law but could not be applied to prosecute men for gay sex.

The trilingual Prime Minister delivered his speech in Malay, Mandarin and English, a speech that reflects the diverse demographics in Singapore.

During his speech, Lee addressed long-standing concerns expressed by conservative religious groups and leaders about other related issues such as same-sex marriage, which is not currently legal in the country.

Lee said: We need to find the right way to reconcile and accommodate both the traditional customs of our society and the aspiration of Singaporean gays to be respected and accepted.

Most Singaporeans would like to keep our society like this. This is also the position of the Government, he said. We have supported and reinforced the importance of families through many national policies and will continue to do so, he said.

While social attitudes in Singapore are still largely conservative, activists say that is changing and the government was considering the best way forward on these issues.

Some parts of Asia have seen recent progress on the issue of same-sex marriage. In 2019, the self-governing island of Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. In June, Thailand came close to becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to legalize same-sex unions when lawmakers passed four different bills aimed at providing greater rights to same-sex couples, such as the ability to adopt children and manage assets together.