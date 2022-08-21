International
Serbian President Aleksander Vucic warns NATO to do its job in Kosovo or risk intervention
Serbia’s president has called on NATO to “do its job” in Kosovo, warning that if it does not, Serbia itself will move to protect its minority in the breakaway province.
Main points:
- President Aleksandar Vučić’s comments follow the collapse of EU-brokered talks between Serbian and Kosovar leaders earlier this week.
- A NATO-led intervention in 1999 ended the war between Serbian forces and Kosovo separatists, halting Belgrade’s bloody crackdown on Kosovo’s Albanian majority.
- There are fears that Russia could encourage Serbia into an armed conflict in northern Kosovo to shift the focus from the Russian occupation to Ukraine.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made the announcement in a fiery televised address to his nation that followed the collapse of political talks between Serbian and Kosovar leaders earlier this week in Brussels.
Serbia, along with its allies Russia and China, have refused to recognize Kosovo’s declaration of independence in 2008.
A NATO-led intervention in 1999 ended the war between Serbian forces and separatists in Kosovo and halted Belgrade’s bloody crackdown on Kosovo’s Albanian majority.
The EU has overseen years of unsuccessful talks to normalize their ties, saying it is one of the key preconditions for Kosovo and Serbia’s eventual membership in the 27-nation bloc.
“We have nowhere to go, we are trapped,” said Vucic.
“We will save our people from persecution and pogroms, if NATO does not want to do it.”
He also claimed that Kosovo Albanian “gangs” should be banned from crossing into northern Kosovo, where the majority of Kosovo Serbs live. Mr. Vučicofi did not provide any proof of the claim.
There are some fears among Western countries that Russia could encourage its ally Serbia into an armed intervention in northern Kosovo that would further destabilize the Balkans and shift at least some of the world’s and NATO’s attention away from Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Nearly 4,000 NATO-led peacekeepers have been stationed in Kosovo since the 1998-99 war, and any armed intervention there by Serbia or Russia would mean a major escalation of a simmering conflict in Europe.
After the collapse of EU-brokered talks, NATO peacekeeping troops in Kosovo have been deployed on major roads in its north, saying they are ready to protect freedom of movement for all sides.
Hidden threats follow renewed tensions
Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo rose again last month when the Kosovo government led by Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced that Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates will no longer be valid in Kosovo.
Serbia has implemented the same measures for citizens of Kosovo crossing into Serbia during the last 10 years.
Kosovo’s minority Serbs reacted angrily to the proposed changes, setting up roadblocks, sounding air raid sirens and firing guns into the air and at Kosovo police. No one was hurt.
Under apparent pressure from the West, Mr. Kurti delayed implementation of the measure by a month until September 1, when more trouble is expected if a compromise is not reached by then.
Mr Vucic said Serbia would “work hard” to reach a “compromise solution in the next 10 days” and accused Kosovo’s leadership of “only being interested in abolishing every trace of the Serbian state in Kosovo”.
Mr. Vucic also claimed, again without evidence, that the Kosovo government wanted “the final removal of the Serbian people from Kosovo,” something that has been repeatedly denied by Kosovo officials.
Kosovo’s Interior Minister, Xhelal Svecla, visited on Sunday Kosovo police units stationed near the northern border with Serbia, saying that he hopes there will be no trouble when the new measures begin.
Our common interest here is that this land is ours and we will not give it up at any cost, he said.
AP
