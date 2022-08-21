Cocaine in Colombia: Petro pursues decriminalization

Comment on this story COMMENTARY

BOGOT, Colombia It is the world’s largest producer of cocaine, the source of more than 90 percent of the drug seized in the United States. It is home to the largest office of the Drug Enforcement Administration outside the state. And for decades, it has been a key partner in Washington endless war on drugs.

Now, Colombia is calling for an end to that war. Instead, she wants to lead a global experiment: the decriminalization of cocaine.

Two weeks after taking office, the country’s first left-wing government is proposing an end to prohibition and the start of a government-regulated cocaine market. Through legislation and alliances with other leftist governments in the region, officials in the South American nation hope to turn their country into a laboratory for drug decriminalization.

It is time for a new international convention that recognizes that the war on drugs has failed, President Gustavo Petro said in his inaugural address this month.

Her a radical shift in this historically conservative country, one that could disrupt its long and lucrative anti-narcotics relationship with the United States. Past and present US officials are signaling concern; of the drug was responsible for one evaluated 25,000 overdose deaths in the United States last year.

The United States and the Biden administration are not supporters of decriminalization, said Jonathan Finer, the deputy national security adviser at the White House, who met with Petro here before his inauguration.

or former DEA official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of his background employer had not authorized him to speak on the matter, said he feared the move would limit agencies’ ability to cooperate with Colombians in drug-trafficking investigations.

This would gradually destroy cooperation, he said. It would be devastating, not just regionally, but globally. Everyone would fight from the outside in.

Billions of US dollars have funded a strategy focused primarily on destroying the cocaine trade at its point of origin: the fields of rural Colombia. U.S. training and intelligence have fueled Colombia’s military efforts for decades to root out coca, cocaine’s main factory, and dismantle drug-trafficking rings. And yet more than half a century after the President Richard M. Nixon declared drugs America’s number one public enemy, the Colombian trade has reached record levels. Coca cultivation has tripled in the past decade, according to US figures.

Felipe Tascn, the Petros drug czar, said Colombians intend to take advantage of a rare moment in which many key governments in the region, including cocaine-producing countries Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, are led by the left.

In his first interview since taking office, the economist said he wants to meet with his counterparts in those countries to discuss decriminalization at the regional level. Eventually, he hopes a unified regional bloc can renegotiate international drug conventions at the United Nations.

The coronavirus has reduced the price of the head. It could reshape the cocaine trade.

Domestically, the Petros administration is planning to support legislation to decriminalize cocaine and marijuana. It plans to end aerial spraying and manual uprooting of coca, which critics say unfairly targets poor rural farmers. By regulating the sale of cocaine, Tascn argued, the government would take the market away from armed groups and cartels.

Drug traffickers know their business depends on stopping it, Tascn said. If you regulate it as a public market, the high profits disappear and the drug trade disappears.

He aims to reframe his work not as anti-narcotics or anti-drugs, but rather as drug policy.

The government’s program does not address the drug problem, he said. It talks about the problems created by drug prohibition.

Tascn has discussed its plans with its counterparts in Peru. Ricardo Sobern, head of Peru’s anti-drug agency DEVIDA, said it was too early to say whether Lima would support decriminalization, but he would welcome a regional debate about new approaches. Petro could find an ally in Bolivia, where in the 2000s the government of Evo Morales began allowing farmers to legally grow coca in limited quantities.

As the US’s most important ally against cocaine, Colombia is unlikely to be a pioneer in its decriminalization. But it is also the country that has suffered the most from the war on drugs. Tascn said that is where the need for a new strategy is perhaps most urgent.

of the point was driven home by the truth commission in Colombia. The panel, appointed as part of the country’s 2016 peace deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, recommended in June that the government move toward strict legal regulation of drugs.

In a report, the commission said the militarized approach against drug trafficking intensified fighting in a half-century of conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of Colombians.

Guatemala’s Rainforest: Lush Jungle, Mayan Ruins and Cocaine-Filled Narco Planes

The Washington-based National Security Archive, an independent nonprofit organization, provided the commission with declassified documents showing the US government knew its approach would lead to years of bloodshed in Colombia.

We see no chance that the growth and trafficking of narcotics in Colombia can be suppressed and contained without a bloody, costly and prolonged enforcement effort, read a 1983 national intelligence assessment provided to The Washington Post from the archive.

One way to stop this war from happening again is to rethink the way we relate to the head and cocaine. said Estefana Ciro, who led drug policy investigators at the truth commissions. What is important is not that markets exist or that there are cocas, but the violence that the cocaine market produces.

Finer, Biden’s deputy national security adviser, Petro administrations said The approach to drug policy is consistent with the holistic strategy the Biden administration announced last year for Colombia. But not for decriminalization.

Colombia is a sovereign country. She will make her own decisions, he said. This is a relationship that is bigger and broader than just our cooperation and our cooperation in the war on narcotics.

A delegation of US officials, including the assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, plan to meet with Petro administration officials here next week.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power, who attended Petro’s inauguration here, said U.S. officials have clearly heard [his] message.

Jim Crotty, a former deputy chief of staff at the DEA, argued that a legal cocaine trade will not eliminate the illegal trade.

As we’ve seen before in Columbia and elsewhere, there’s always someone to fill that void, Crotty said.

Colombians are currently allowed to possess small amounts of marijuana and cocaine. But the proposed legislation aims to go much further, decriminalizing and regulating their use.

Cocaine decriminalization will face an uphill battle in a divided Congress. Raising the debate on the international stage will be even more difficult.

The president of Honduras, a Trump ally implicated in drug trafficking, tries to win over Biden

But this is a discussion that Latin America has already had about marijuana. In 2013, Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalize the production and sale of recreational cannabis.

We need to open the debate and break the taboo, said Milton Romani, who served as secretary general of Uruguay’s national drug board. It might be a long road, but I don’t think it’s impossible.

Colombia would have the moral authority to lead this effort, he said, because so many people have died for it.

Mellington Corts has seen this bloodshed first hand.

In 2017, he was one of hundreds of coca farmers who gathered in the department of Narios, protesting the forced eradication of coca by security forces, when police opened fire on the crowd. A gunshot hit him. Another killed his brother, one of seven protesters who died that day. The murders are still under investigation.

The 45-year-old continues to cultivate coca, which paid more than double the $130 a month he earned as a driver.