



Comment on this story COMMENTARY Singapore will not allow same-sex marriage, even as it aims to repeal a law that criminalizes sex between gay men, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Sunday. The government plans to amend the country’s constitution to limit its definition of marriage between a man and a woman and protect it from court challenges. Marital status is linked to many social policies in Singapore, including eligibility for public housing and adoption. LGBTQ activists in the Southeast Asian country have long derided the system as discriminatory, and some now fear that including the definition of marriage will entrench it. Entitled Offenses on decency, section 377A UNITED that sex between men is punishable by up to two years in prison. rights activists describe section of the colonial-era penal code as archaic, discriminatory and contributing to social stigma by branding members of the LGBTQ community as criminals. Section 377A relegates our gay friends and relatives to second-class citizenship by signaling that what they do and who they are is reprehensible and wrong, reads the Ready 4 Repeal website. Singapore Court of Appeal in February rule that 377A was inapplicable building in DECISION that the law would be kept on the books, but authorities would not enforce it proactively, as Lee said in 2007. It would have been too divisive to establish anything else, Lee said on Sunday, leaving the nation with this compromise of disorderly for years. Still, the law looms large in the public discourse on LGBTQ issues, holding strong symbolic significance for activists, many of whom had campaigned against it for generations. It took many people, over the decades today we stand together to enjoy this moment, Harpreet Singh, a lawyer who helped bring a constitutional challenge against 377A in 2019, he told the Washington Post on Sunday. Oogachaga, a Singaporean LGBTQ community organization, said I was relieved and hopeful when I learned of the repeal. This could be a chance to begin healing the hurts that have occurred, he said. Section 377A has caused immeasurable pain and suffering for LGBTQ people in the country, said Jean Chong, co-founder of Sayoni, a queer rights organization in Singapore. Chong said he deeply regrets that the repeal of the law must come alongside added protections to the government’s definition of marriage. These proposed constitutional changes will discriminate against LGBTQ families and partnerships that make significant contributions to Singapore’s economy and society, said Chong. Religious groups in Singapore, including the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore and an alliance of Christian organizations, have advocated strongly in recent weeks for the government to add protections to the traditional definition of marriage. In a televised speech, Lee characterized the government’s twofold decision as a compromise that would allow the country to maintain our current family and social norms. In general, Singapore is a traditional society, with conservative social values, Lee said. Therefore, even as we repeal 377A, we will retain and protect the institution of marriage. Several dozen countries have legalized same-sex marriage, according to Pew Research Center. Some of them, such as the United States and Taiwan, did so after constitutional challenges. Lee said in his speech that his government wants to avoid such challenges by amending the constitution. The courts are not the right forum to decide this issue, he said. Judges and courts have neither the expertise nor the mandate to resolve political issues and decide on social norms and values, because these are not essentially legal problems, but political issues, Lee added. The constitutional change will maintain what I believe most Singaporeans still want, and that is to preserve the basic family structure of marriage between a man and a woman, he said, without elaborating. An Ipsos of 2022 reported survey increasingly positive attitudes among Singaporeans towards same-sex marriage. Nearly 50 percent of all respondents said they were more accepting of same-sex relationships than they were three years ago. Rebecca Tan in Thailand contributed to this report.

