Ukraine's independence day celebrations will not have the usual fanfare as Russia continues its occupation. August 24 marks the day Ukraine's parliament pledged to secede from the Soviet Union in 1991. This year's date will also mark six months since the war began. Perhaps the most striking departure from past celebrations concerns the parade.

Instead of Soviet-style events, a ritual that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called for waster The Ukrainian army is lining the road with the burnt husks of Russian military equipment. "I think it's appropriate, if it's sad," Mykhailo Virchenko told NPR as he and his wife, Lubov, walked by the installation Sunday.

"We hope we can celebrate independence without weapons in the future. Maybe with flowers and dances instead," Lubov said. Thousands of people walked along the road as more flatbed trucks brought their cargo. Children played in cannon barrels while friends took selfies in front of armored personnel carriers.

Exposed to the elements, rust covered the armor where people carved inscriptions such as "revenge for Mariupol" or "for Mykolaiv," Ukrainian cities that Russia has attacked since February. Ukrainian officials are warning civilians not to gather in major cities ahead of the holiday. "Russia may try to do something particularly bad, something particularly cruel," Zelenskyy said during his speech on Saturday evening.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser in Zelenskyy's office, said Russia would do everything it could to make the people of Ukraine miserable. "You will remember that they said they would march on the center of Kiev within three days of the invasion. Here we are six months later, having shown how weak Russia is compared to Ukraine. So they will demand their compensation," Podolyak said. Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has confirmed there would be no public holiday to mark the celebration. Current martial law prohibits large public gatherings.

"I think we can only celebrate after we win," Valentyn Paska, a Kyiv resident, told NPR. "I'll just go to work that day." Instead, the military will hold private flag-raising ceremonies and some of the capital's landmarks will be lit up in blue and yellow, the colors of the flag.

