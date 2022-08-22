Ukraine News Live: Zelenskyy warns of ‘ugly’ and ‘brutal’ Russian attack; Kiev denies involvement in the murder of Putin’s ally’s daughter World News





The death of the ultra-nationalist’s daughter “speaks to the growing instability within Russia itself”

Senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, Mark Galeotti, has spoken to Sky News after the daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue was killed in a suspected car bomb. Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, was killed Saturday night after a suspected explosive device blew up the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving, investigators said. The Russian Foreign Ministry has speculated that Ukraine may have been behind the attack. Speaking about the attack, Mr. Galeotti said the “difficult to explain” assassinations were a feature when Russia or the Russian elite were “divided and in crisis behind the scenes”. He said: “I think this speaks to a growing instability within Russia itself.” Asked what was known about Ms Dugina, he said she had become a well-known journalist in the country and worked for a newspaper allegedly run by a man who is under sanctions in the UK for pumping out disinformation. “This is someone who, again, has all kinds of close ties to people around the Kremlin and who also espouses the same kind of extreme nationalist position as Dugin himself,” he said. “So it could be that she made herself a target, but given the situation, it’s more likely to be her father.” Speaking about how likely it was that Ukraine had carried out the attack, Mr. Galeotti said: “I mean, on one level, you would think that Ukrainians have the greatest reason to dislike and despise Dugin, who has been a cheerleader for this war and honestly wanted her to it happened before. “But on the other hand, it’s no small thing. To be able to carry out an assassination operation in the heart of Russia, which is ultimately a security state, and then explore whoever was involved, get them out of the country without a trace. “It’s hard to see how they would have thought that if they were going to target one person in Moscow, Dugin would be the man they would go for. “That’s why we have so many other theories about the fact that it was actually the state because they wanted to make Dug a martyr or whatever.”

