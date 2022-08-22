International firefighter visits Brockport FD on field trip – Westside News Inc





Brockport firefighters were in for a surprise visit recently when Joerg Richter rode his bike into town as his cross-country ride brought him along the Erie Canal to the historic village of Brockport. Richter has traveled to over 30 states in the US and 17 different countries in Europe in his effort to raise awareness and funds for Care for Rare: America. Firefighter Richter served with the Kerpen Feuerwehr (FD) out of Cologne, Germany, for many years before leaving the fire service and moving north to Munich, where he has lived for the past 34 years. In his personal efforts to support Care for Rare, he has traveled across the US twice before and visited over 900 fire stations, spending the night at over 445 of them. He has been involved with Care for Rare for the past eight years after discovering that a friend of his had a child suffering from a rare childhood disease. After visiting some of these children in hospitals, he said he learned one thing from them: Don’t put off your dreams. When asked to describe his tour, his response was, I’m living my dreams. This year, his journey began in San Francisco, where he arrived from Munich on March 14. He began his journey on March 22 and has been on the move ever since. His plan is to continue to New York City to complete his expedition. He also plans a short stop in Monroe, Connecticut, where he will visit the family that hosted his son years ago as part of an Educational Exchange. It was lucky there were firefighters at the Brockport station when he arrived. His visit to Brockport included tours of BFD headquarters and the Brockport Fire Museum on Main Street, where he met Mayor Margay Blackman and was able to see the 9/11 Memorial. Care for Rare: America is a non-profit organization with centers in the US, Canada and across Europe, dedicated to improving the lives of children with rare diseases. Care for Rare was founded 13 years ago in Munich with US connections in Boston. According to their website, the Care-for-Rare Alliance includes a large network of doctors and scientists working at pediatric academic centers and scientific institutes to support the foundations’ mission: Treating children with rare diseases, discovering the causes of diseases and the development of new therapies. . The Brockport Fire District wishes Joerg well on his travels and appreciates the time he spent with them. Information and photos provided Joerg Richter visited with BFD crew members (above) and command staff (below) Joergs Road for this cross-country trip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://westsidenewsny.com/news/2022-08-21/international-firefighter-visits-brockport-fd-on-cross-country-ride/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos