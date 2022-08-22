Japan

International double for Almanzor

Almanzor (Fr), who ships to Cambridge Stud from Haras d’Etreham, completed a remarkable multinational double on Saturday, August 20, within minutes of winners in Japan and Australia.

Over a rain-affected course in Niigata, a well-connected first start Via Luce (Ire) challenged a tough draw at gate 15 of 17 to prove the $1.90 (9-10) favorite and become the first Japanese winner for her family. Beaten with the pace despite being asked by rider Yasunari Iwata, the street-packed bay went a few lanes on the inside while under a turn trip and followed the movement of Santa Ana Treasury (Jpn) (Speightstown {USA}) in right. Via Luce drew alongside him inside the last 200 meters and came out late to score by 1.5l.

About five minutes ago at Moonee Valley, the 3-year-old colt The virtuous circle (NZ) was winning for the second time in three starts, taking a 1500m handicap as $26 roughie. It was placed at the back of the field down the side of the course, the son of She is hitting (Stryker) lucked into the short straight and proceeded to grind it down the line for a narrow win. Virtuous Circle was last seen defying long odds to graduate to the second question at Mornington on March 26.

Group 2 winner for Maurice

Jack DOr (Jpn), by Arrowfields shuttler Maurice (Jpn), was victorious in the G2 Sapporo Kinen on Sunday. Trained by Kenichi Fujioka, the 4-year-old was building on his victory last year at the Tokyo Shirafuji S.

It was a second Group 2 win for Jack D’Or, who was last seen in April when he finished fifth in the G1 Osaka Cup. With his latest victory seeing him triumph over a host of Group 1 winners, it may not be long before he adds a top-level victory to his CV.

France

First black type winner for Saxon Warrior at Deauville

Submission Saxon warrior (Jpn) with a first black-type winning breakthrough at Deauville on Saturday, Victoria Street (Ire) took the Liste Criterium du Fonds Europeen de l’Elevage over a mile (1600m) to also cap a memorable afternoon for Aidan O’Brien, who had enjoyed a clean sweep of the 2-year-old races at the Curragh.

Always outstanding under Ioritz Mendizabal, the 4-1 shot who had broken his maiden at the fifth attempt 10 days ago over seven furlongs (1400m) at Gowran Park worked to the front inside the last 100m and owned Blue Rose Cen (Ire) (Churchill {Ire}) from a short neck. Holding Westerberg’s silks, the bay had to survive an investigation that had passed through the third avenue My dear Friend (GB) (Crusader {GB}) in the dying moments, but it was clear at the time.

Campaigned mainly over six furlongs (1200m) and also fourth in the valuable Irish EBF Ballyhane S. at Naas earlier in the month, the bold performer Victoria Road is also the first black scorer from five runners and the colt out of age by winner of the G3 Abernant S. and G3 Sandown Sprint S. Tickled pink (Ire) (Indestructible Spirit {Ire}).

Second dam is the Group’s triple winning sprinter Cassandra Go (Ire) (Indian Ridge {Ire}), whose daughter is the G1 Irish 1000 Guineas heroine Halfway to heaven (Ire) (Crusader {GB}). She produced Galileo‘s (Ire) Magical (Ire) and Rhododendron (Ire), while her half-sister tightly (GB) (Rock Of Gibraltar {Ire}) was responsible for GI S. First Lady and GI Rodeo Drive S. winner. Photo call (Ire) also by Galileo. The Pink Tickled colt foal is near the words (Ire).

No No Never double at the Curragh while Medito hits

Coming from behind Aesop’s fables (Ire) in the Futurity half an hour ago, Ryan Moore was ripping him from the front meditate (Ire) (No No Never {USA) after Belle of Ballydoyle produced a distinct pattern race double for her sire and a 13th renewal of G2 debutant Alpha Centauri S.

Out of action since her success in the June 17 G3 Albany S. at Royal Ascot, the 8-13 favorite had no qualms about settling on the front and ran with pierced ears as considerable talent. Olivia Maralda (Ire) (Kodiac {GB}) kept it honest. With 400 meters to go, the eventual runner-up looked to be going better, but a few meters later it was clear that her threat was short-lived. Disappointing near the line, the colt had 0.75l to spare over Olivia Maralda, with Thornbrook (Ire) (Saxon Warrior {Jpn}) a neck away in third place as the closers failed to figure it out.

Meditate, who scored on his debut over five furlongs (1000m) here on April 10 before adding the G3 Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Naas Sprint S. to her list on May 15, had left the scene of G2 scorer Duchess of Cambridge S. Mav (Ire) (Exceed And Excel) at Albany and with the stable Never ending story (Ire) (Dubawi {Ire}) sent to Deauville, the way was clear for him to claim bragging rights among the minors.

US

Nest simply the best in Alabama

Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Michael House’s nest (USA) (Curlin {USA) left little doubt who the best 3-year-old in the country is with a second straight win over GI Kentucky Oaks heroine Secret Oath (USA) (Arrogate {USA}) in Saturday’s GI Alabama S. at Saratoga.

The overwhelming 1-5 favorite wasn’t off to the smoothest of starts, shaking a bit and bumping into Longshot Nostalgic (USA) (Medaglia D’Oro {USA}) at first. It didn’t seem to matter as the mile and a quarter (2000m) trip was officially underway with Nest finding a perfect spot in the chased third round the Club Turn.

Move up a second place behind the long shot leader She is thirsty (USA) (Keen Ice {USA) and riding the winner every step of the way, Nest hit the front at the 500m marker with riders Irad Ortiz, Jr. taking a few glances in the rearview mirror. He had a very good view of the aforementioned Oaks winner, who was starting to make her move in the 400m pole and the stage was set for the much-anticipated rubber match.

Or so it seemed. Nest came out of Secret Oath about six wide at the top of the stretch and absolutely exploded after heading from there, displaying an electrifying turn of foot to win by pulling away with a speed-sated 4.5l. “That was a special performance today,” said winning coach Todd Pletcher.