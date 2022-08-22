Residents protest TUPOC group remains in Ottawa church

Residents are calling on members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group to leave a historic Ottawa church this weekend as the group remains in the church three days after the landlord moved to evict them for unpaid rent.

Meanwhile, The United People of Canada showed reporters photocopies of two checks they claimed were for the Saint Brigid Arts Center to pay rent and claimed the owner of the church on St. Patrick was refusing to accept payments.

“Basically, we’re being bullied from our perspective, we have an active lease on the property,” Board Director William Komer told reporters Sunday morning. “We are fully compliant based on this date, again, they are refusing to accept this payment.”

Komer again insisted that the eviction notice from the landlord of St Brigid’s Church is “totally illegal” and they have an active lease on the property.

On Thursday, a bailiff with Foreclosure Termination Services served a “Tenant Termination Notice” on St. Brigid’s Church on St.

The notice said the tenant owed $10,000 in unpaid rent and failed to provide proof of $5 million in liability insurance. The bailiff also issued a second notice saying TUPOC is in violation of the Ontario Heritage Act and has not obtained the necessary building permits. The bailiff told CTV News Ottawa that the group is “sitting” on the property.

The bailiff employed by the owner of St. Brigid’s Church tells CTV News Ottawa that the eviction order will be enforced at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, five business days after the termination notice is issued.

The United People of Canada planned to host its weekly community barbecue Sunday at the church, despite being evicted from the property. A dozen residents and opponents of TUPOC visited the church Sunday morning, urging the group to comply with the eviction order and leave the Lowertown neighborhood.

“These people have to go, they’ve been evicted,” said Deena Sherif. People here don’t want them here, we don’t want them here, we don’t want white nationalism, we don’t want fascism.

Heather added, “Go home!”

“We don’t need their help here in Lowertown, Ottawa doesn’t need their help. I think maybe they should take all their goodwill and bring it home to their communities.”

Resident Chris Grinham visited the church on Saturday to hear from the group as they spoke to reporters and the community about their plans and returned to the church on Sunday.

“They keep saying they’re here to make Lowertown better, but they never say how or why,” Grinham said. “They just keep having workshops to explain why the column was good, and people in their neighborhood were really hurt by the column and really exhausted by it and they don’t want to see it come back.”

Ottawa police officers were on hand near the church on Sunday to monitor the TUPOC event and demonstration against the group. An officer confirmed to CTV News that Ottawa police were called to St. Brigid several times during the day.

In July, the United People of Canada moved into St. Brigid’s Church, saying it planned to buy the church for its “Embassy.” Red banners were hung in front of the church.

Documents obtained by CTV News indicates that the sale of St. Brigid’s Church to the United People of Canada has fallen through. The church was sold to the group in escrow on June 15, but as of Aug. 12, real estate listing documents show the property was listed as “back on the market.”

TUPOC showed reporters photocopies of two July and August rental checks, dated July 15 and August 15, along with documents the group claims is proof of liability insurance.

Komer insists that the United People of Canada has tried to make a payment but has received no response.

“Call, email, contact, and it’s not like they want our money, it’s like they don’t want to do business with us,” Komer said. “That may be because, as it sounds, (Mayor) Jim Watson is quoted as saying don’t do business with these people.”

Komer suggests that elected officials played a role in the owner’s move to evict the group.

“There appears to be a concerted effort to no longer do business with us; this appears to be due to an undone political pressure, perhaps, to discriminate against persons based on background, beliefs, faith, etc.,” Komer said. .

“See recent comments from Mayor Jim Watson, saying his message to the owners of these properties is don’t do business with these people, that’s my understanding of what he was quoted as saying, something to the effect that, from the point of view of ours, malice towards public functions as well as incitement to breach of contract”.

On Saturday, TUPOC Board of Directors member Diane Nolan held a media conference, discussing the Freedom Convoy event in downtown Ottawa, the mission of People United Canada and how the group wants to help the community.

In a Facebook Live video on Sunday, Nolan suggested that St Brigid’s Church would be demolished if TUPOC is evicted.

“This beautiful church will collapse if we leave here. You know, the city is building buildings like it’s going out of style.”

Heritage Ottawa says both the exterior and interior of the church were designated under Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act in 1981.

“Its extravagant interior elements that are identified in the designation include its iron columns, canvas panels, figurative wall murals, vaulted ceilings and decorative wood carvings, including the lintel, pews, narthexes and altar,” Heritage said. Ottawa.

The eviction notice alleges that TUPOC has violated the Ontario Heritage Act.

With files from Jeremie Charron of CTV News Ottawa