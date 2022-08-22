MioTech strengthens regional and international leadership with appointment of former MSCI Jack Lin





HONG KONG, August 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MioTech, provider of sustainability data and AI-based technology, today announced the appointment of finance veteran Jack Lin as President takes effect immediately. With over 20 years of experience and leadership in the financial industry, Lin will provide MioTech with further depth and strategic guidance to accelerate international growth and innovation plans. Jack Lin was previously Managing Director and Head of APAC Client Coverage at MSCI (MSCI:US), the world’s leading provider of index, ESG and portfolio analytics. He was also a member of the MSCI Global Executive Committee. Prior to MSCI, Lin was a member of Asia the regional senior management team of French asset management company Amundi, one of the world’s largest investment managers by assets under management, which acquired Pioneer Investments, where Lin was its longtime CEO. Asia Pacific, Middle EastAND Africa. He spent decades leading and managing teams in the global asset management industry, including as Head of Asia Pacific and Co-CEO International at US-based Janus Capital and Managing Director at Asia in Franklin Templeton. In 2003, Lin was appointed by Franklin Templeton to be the founding CEO of Franklin Templeton Sealand Fund Management, one of the first Sino-Foreign JV Asset Management companies in China. Since 1994, Lin has helped Franklin Templeton establish its operations in markets such as Japan, Vietnam, China and Korea. At MioTech, Lin will provide visionary and strategic leadership as well as drive expansion into various markets. As President, Lin will also lead key partnerships and enrich MioTech’s green finance offerings to financial institutions as the company continues to advance its growing pipeline. “MioTech is a pioneer in the ESG industry in Asia“, he said Jack Lin. “Its proprietary AI-driven data and methodology provide clients with unparalleled insight into the key factors driving ESG measurement trends for individual institutions, as well as the market at large. I am honored to play a role in helping MioTech to increase transparency and adoption of ESG Standards for the benefit of its clients and their constituents.” Co-founder and CEO of MioTech, Jason Youadded: “Jack’s experience in pioneering businesses across APAC and his strong background in the financial industry will accelerate MioTech’s presence and growth across the APAC region. We are excited to see his deep knowledge of the industry combined with MioTech’s innovation and technology to drive our growth.” About MioTech MioTech uses artificial intelligence to solve sustainability, climate change, carbon reduction and social responsibility challenges faced by financial institutions, corporations, governments and individuals. Its comprehensive coverage of ESG data helps financial institutions make the right decisions in green finance and responsible investment. Its software helps corporations manage ESG reporting, improve energy efficiency, track and reduce carbon emissions. Its app builds green-conscious communities and promotes low-carbon lifestyles among individuals. Founded in Hong KongMioTech also has offices in shanghai, BeijingAND Singapore. Its world-renowned investors include ZhenFund, Horizons Ventures, TOM Group, Moody’s, HSBC, Guotai Junan International, GIC and JP Morgan Asset Management. For more information, please visit https://www.miotech.com SOURCE MioTech

