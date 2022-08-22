USAID launches five-year strategy for the Pacific Islands region





August 22, 2022 – Today, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the launch of its five-year (2022-2027) Pacific Islands Strategic Framework, which will guide the Agency’s work in 12 Pacific Island countries. The strategy supports the US governments goal of promoting a free and open, connected, prosperous, resilient and secure Indo-Pacific. In partnership with government, civil society and the private sector in 12 Pacific Island countries, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu, USAID will implement activities designed to advance a more democratic, prosperous and resilient Pacific Islands region. Hosting much of the world’s shipping and global fisheries, Pacific waters supply food and income for millions of people in the Pacific Islands and beyond. However, the region is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and natural disasters. Through the five-year strategy, USAID envisions a more resilient region that can better respond and adapt to climate impacts and disasters, pandemics, and economic shocks, with strong political systems that uphold democratic values, good governance, human rights, and promote equality and inclusion for all Pacific Islanders. As a Pacific nation, the United States shares a longstanding relationship with the Pacific Islands, underpinned by our long history of partnership, strong people-to-people ties, shared democratic values, and strong commitment to peace and stability, Betty said. Chung, st. Mission Director for USAID in the Philippines, Pacific Islands and Mongolia. USAID looks forward to continuing our close collaboration with Pacific Island countries in addressing unique and shared development challenges. The launch of USAID’s Pacific Islands Strategic Framework followed Vice President Kamala Harris’ participation in the Pacific Islands Forum on July 12, 2022, where she announced the new commitments (read here: https://bit.ly/3POG7co) to deepen the US partnership with the region and deliver concrete results for the people of the Pacific. USAID has worked with Pacific Island countries and local organizations to achieve shared development goals, investing more than $508 million over the past 10 years (2012-2021). In response to COVID-19 alone, USAID has provided more than $57 million to help the region respond to and manage the negative effects of the pandemic. To learn more about the Pacific Islands Agency’s five-year Strategic Framework, visit www.usaid.gov/pacific-islands.

