International cellists unite for Ukraine’s Independence Day | tidings





Wednesday, August 24 marks not only six months since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, but it is also Ukraine’s Independence Day. Online cello educational platform CelloBello has organized several events in a musical tribute supporting Ukraine and its musicians. These will include the premiere of a music video with international collaboration, a live chat with Ukrainian musicians and a live chat with cellists who participated in the project. We, as Ukrainians who do not live in Ukraine, always feel guilty for not being there. No matter what we do, it never seems enough, said Ukrainian cellist Petro Sokach, who now lives in Norway. This was an opportunity to participate in something that I know will touch Ukrainians, and hopefully many others. The new music video features renowned cellists Mike Block (USA), Paul Katz (USA), Zlatomir Fung (USA), Elena Korableva (Russia/USA), Sokach (Ukraine/Norway) and Glib Sasko (Ukraine) in a music video of a newly commissioned arrangement by Block featuring a Ukrainian folk song and Ukraine’s national anthem. The video is set to premiere CelloBello’s YouTube channel at 12 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, August 24. CelloBello will host a live chat with members of Kyiv Contemporary Music Days (KCMD), an organization that has focused its work since the start of the war to focus on cultural diplomacy, awareness of Ukrainian music, the state difficult of classical musicians in Ukraine all the time. fight and raise funds to support the basic needs of classical musicians now living in Ukraine. After the release of the music video and the conversation with leaders from KCMD and the Ukrainian Classical Musicians Support Fund, CelloBello will host a conversation with the cellists who participated in the video clip. This event will be broadcast live at 2:30 PM (EDT) on August 24. CelloBello has become a global community of cellists, musicians and human beings, and we value the world’s rich artistic heritage, said Paul Katz, founder and artistic director of CelloBello. The artists in this video came together to advance the belief that between artists there are no borders and to condemn this act of aggression against Ukraine. CelloBello is a music education platform dedicated to leveling the playing field in classical music, nurturing and strengthening the individual cellist and a global cello community through free online instruction and advice from renowned cellists and teachers. You can find more information here.

