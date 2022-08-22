Stage Audio Works and MxU to host South African House of Worship production workshops – FOH





JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – Professional AV specialists, Stage Audio Works, will be hosting two audio workshops on 12 and 13 October at 3Ci Church in Pretoria. The sessions will be led by a team from MxU, church production experts based in Knoxville TN, who will be flown in especially for the event. Additional support will be provided by the German manufacturer, d&b audiotechnik (http://dbaudio.com), also strong advocates of education. Thanks to their partnership with Stage Audio Works, tickets are very reasonably priced at just R750 less than half the cost of the equivalent event in the US. Stage Audio Works CTO, Nathan Ihlenfeldt, is pleased to host the workshops. Empowering people is one of the core values ​​that underpins everything we do at Stage Audio Works, he says. Providing people with the knowledge to operate their own systems and enabling local organizations to operate independently is essential, and not just in relation to the specific equipment we offer, but in terms of production as a whole. Our goal, where possible, is to provide technical personnel with the tools they require so that institutions can get the most out of their AV systems for years to come. MxU is globally recognized as the premier source for all things church production. Born in 2016 out of frustration at the level of audio components, production, leadership and discipleship available to most church technicians (many of whom are volunteers and not from professional AV backgrounds), MxU has grown into a brand known for her no-nonsense approach. for the production of the church. In the Pretoria workshops, industry specialists will share their expertise, focusing exclusively on education through practical demonstration rather than boring lectures. For a small subscription fee, attendees will be able to use MxUs’ extensive library of pre-produced training materials to reference specific topics and techniques covered during the event. Its key to investing in bringing international expertise to South Africa, helping to inspire excellence and exposing local users to global industry practices and standards, continues Ihlenfeldt. As a technologically developed country with an ever-increasing share of the live produce market, South Africa must be brought to the table. They were excited to promote this experience. For more information, visitwww.stageaudioworks.com.

