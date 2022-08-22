Kelly Hammond is appointed Associate Director of International and Global Studies







University of Arkansas photo Ka Zeng, director of international and global studies, and the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences recently announced the appointment of Kelly Hammond as associate director of international and global studies. Hammond will help coordinate the program and provide administrative support to the director. The International and Global Studies program is one of the largest at Fulbright College. It serves a diverse student body and prepares students for a variety of careers in fields such as international business, government, education, diplomatic work, and graduate school. Zeng said, “Hammond brings to the program a combination of deep historical knowledge and unique insights into international programs, which I’m sure will help greatly expand opportunities for our students.” Hammond is an associate professor in the Department of History. History Department Chair Laurence Hare said: “My colleagues and I in the History Department are delighted to see Dr. Hammond take on this new role in international and global studies. She brings a wealth of expertise on Asian and global history , and it has a strong track record of supporting student success.” She joined the Department of History in 2015 after receiving her Ph.D. in East Asian history from Georgetown University. Her first book, China’s Muslims and the Empire of Japan: The Focus of Islam in World War II (UNC Press, 2020), addresses issues of wartime ethnopolitics in East Asia. She is currently working on two new book projects that expand on the themes covered in her first book. A project is called in advance Islam and Politics in Cold War East Asia. The second project is a biography of a Chinese Muslim general named Bai Chongxi. Hammond spent three weeks at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University last summer working through Bait’s personal papers. Hammond also serves as associate editor for Modern China at Journal of Asian Studies (Duke University Press) and is on the editorial board of Twentieth Century China (Johns Hopkins University Press). At Fulbright College, Hammond teaches a wide variety of courses about modern East Asia. Hammond said, “I am passionate about connecting my research to the needs and interests of our students. I look forward to bringing vibrant programming around contemporary global events to the University of Arkansas and working with faculty across campus to develop international and Global Studies Program.” She is also committed to connecting with the community beyond academia. It is part of the Public Intellectual Program run by the National Committee on US-China Relations. Her work with the public has been published by media and media such as ChinaFile, CNN, The Caravan, Center for Strategic and International Studies, The Conversation, NewLines, and she appears regularly on podcasts. Through her ongoing outreach, Hammond hopes to help connect students with the broader community of scholars working on topics related to Asia and international studies. In the spring, Hammond will teach a new course he is currently designing with the support of a grant from the Stanton Foundation. In “Nuclear Asia: From Hiroshima to Fukushima,” students will learn about the legacy of nuclear explosions, nuclear proliferation, nuclear security, and nuclear power across Asia. All of this leaves Hammond well-positioned to help Zeng develop and lead the International and Global Studies Program. Hammond noted that, “This is a strong undergraduate program that attracts globally minded students. It is our job as administrators to ensure that the needs of our students are being met and that we offer programming that matches the interests of the students.”

