Imran Khan: The former prime minister of Pakistan is being investigated by the police under the anti-terror law





According to police documents seen by CNN, police opened an investigation after Khan vowed to “take action” against the police chief and a female judge during a speech in Islamabad on Saturday.

“Listen Inspector General (of police) director, we will not let you go, we will file a case against you. And lady magistrate you should also brace yourself, we will take action against you,” Khan said . hundreds of his supporters during a rally held in support of his former chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested earlier this month on sedition charges after urging soldiers to disobey orders from military leaders.

Khan has alleged that police tortured Gill while in custody, claims that have gained widespread traction among the former prime minister’s supporters. Islamabad police have denied Khan’s claims, telling CNN on Saturday that Gill was not tortured.

On Sunday, Islamabad police posted a video of Khan’s speech, saying: “Anyone who threatens or accuses will be dealt with according to law.”

Khan has not been arrested and has not publicly commented on the investigation. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said the investigation was based on “frivolous allegations with no legal basis”. Khan’s team on Monday filed a bail petition in the Islamabad High Court, PTI media coordinator Raoof Hassan told CNN. “Now if they have to arrest him, they will have to waive the pre-arrest bail. This will now become a legal battle,” Hassan said. Hundreds of Khan’s supporters rallied outside his home on Saturday night following reports of the police investigation, vowing to “take over” the capital if he was arrested. “Imran Khan is our red line.” said senior PTI politician and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday. “Every child and adult of Pakistan will answer Khan’s call and (Prime Minister) Shahbaz Sharif will be responsible for the consequences.” Ban on live streaming As tensions rise, the Pakistan Electronics Regulatory Authority (PERA) issued an order late Saturday banning the live telecast of Khan’s speeches, citing “hate speech”. Khan was “levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions,” PERA said in a statement, adding that the comments were “likely to disturb public peace and tranquility.” Channels can broadcast his recorded speeches, according to the order. In a tweet on Monday, Khan accused the government of temporarily blocking YouTube during his speech on Saturday. “This is not only a serious violation of freedom of speech, but also negatively affects the digital media industry and the livelihood of many people,” he said. CNN has reached out to YouTube and the Pakistani government for comment. Tensions between Khan and Sharif’s government have flared since the populist-turned-leader was dramatically ousted in a parliamentary no-confidence vote on April 10. Khan has claimed there is a US-led conspiracy against him, accusing Sharif and the Pakistani military of working with Washington to topple his government. The US, Sharif and the Pakistani military have denied all allegations. But Khan’s claims have struck a chord with a young population in a country where anti-American sentiment is common and anger at the establishment is fueled by a growing cost-of-living crisis. Khan’s enduring popularity has translated into recent provincial election victories for his party, and he has repeatedly called for a new parliamentary vote at mass rallies since his ouster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/22/asia/pakistan-imran-khan-anti-terror-law-investigation-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos