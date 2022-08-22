Remembering the 1942 Dieppe Raid





About 100 people gathered Sunday under sunny skies in Dieppe, New Brunswick, to commemorate the Canadian raid on the port city of Dieppe, France, during World War II. Friday was the 80th anniversary of the ill-fated attack that saw thousands of Allied soldiers, mostly Canadian, launch an amphibious assault on the Nazi-occupied country. The raid was to be a test to see how strong the German coastal forces were. Instead, it was a massive failure and a bloodbath for Canadians. More than 900 Canadian soldiers were killed in less than 10 hours, while around 2,500 were wounded and just under 2,000 were captured during Operation Jubilee. Nils Liljemark, president of the Dieppe Military Veterans Association, compared it to the opening scenes of the movie Saving Private Ryan. It was supposed to be a surprise, but the Allied fleet was spotted and engaged by a German supply convoy, Liljemark said. The convoy radioed the German coastal defenses, giving them time to prepare for the arrival of the Allied fleet. The Dieppe Raid was a disaster from start to finish. A delegation from Poland and members of New Brunswick’s Polish community were also on hand for the unveiling of a monument to the Polish naval ship Slazak and her crew that rescued 85 Canadian soldiers during the battle. Poland’s history is filled with dramatic military endeavors, said Polish Ambassador HE Withold Dzielski. We also have a lot of appreciation for our Canadian allies who came to fight for Europe’s freedom in the First and Second World Wars. The anniversary was celebrated in grand style in Dieppe, France, on Friday with a massive ceremony in the seaside town. Originally known as Leger Corner, the New Brunswick municipality was renamed Dieppe in 1946 to honor the Canadian soldiers who lost their lives on the rocky beach. That’s why we have a delegation there this week, said Dieppe MLA Roger Melanson. The mayor, several councilors and several members of the Dieppe Military Veterans Association. They are there for the 80th commemoration of the Dieppe Raid and the contribution of Canadians. We should always remember that what happened 80 years ago, we should not take for granted all the rights they gave us that we live with today. Although it was a clear military disaster, the Allies learned many lessons that day, and those lessons were later used on the beaches of Normandy during D-Day.

