The biggest obstacle to returning to the Iran deal is not Iran’s Congress

Since taking office, President Biden has tried to negotiate a return to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which President Trump walked away from in 2018. For months, press reports have signaled that a return to the agreement was close at handand then notand then about to happen again.

The ambiguity of the process and uncertainty about what Tehran ultimately wants or can agree to has fueled skepticism about whether a deal is imminent. Beyond the details of the deal being negotiated, it is hard to imagine what lasting benefit there is for Iran in agreeing to return to a deal that has become so politicized in US politics that any hypothetical Republican successor to Biden, who is currently making an election about 40 percent approval likely to tear it apart on the first day of his or her presidency.

But if we suspend our disbelief that negotiating teams can succeed in overcoming doubts and disagreements, what must legally follow in Washington further complicates the return to agreement: Congress gets a say. While the Obama administration was negotiating the original deal in 2015, Congress approved and the president signed into law Iran Nuclear Deal Review Act (INARA). The law gave Congress oversight of the JCPOA.

INARA included a series of periodic reporting requirements and certifications that the executive branch would have to provide for Iran’s compliance with the agreement. Additionally, and of little consequence since the deal was originally signed, is a provision within INARA that requires the president to submit to Congress any deal made with Iran related to its nuclear program for a 30-day review period . During that period, if Congress were to pass a Joint Resolution of Disapproval (JDR), it would override the presidents ability to lift any sanctions on Iran related to the deal. INARA essentially gave Congress veto power over the JCPOA, or any new or amended agreement with Iran.

What remains legally uncertain is, what if the United States and Iran return to compliance with the original JCPOA, would that constitute a new agreement, requiring submission to Congress? Legally, it is not clear. Politically, it is hard to imagine the Biden administration avoiding congressional oversight on an issue of such intense political contention. In May, Biden’s chief negotiator, Rob Malley, testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that any deal the administration reaches would be submitted to Congress under INARA, starting the 30-day review period and allowing Congress to approve a JRD and destroy the agreement. .

Provided an agreement is reached and presented to Congress for consideration, would it survive? The short and evergreen answer when dealing with the legislative branch is maybe, but it will be painful.

Any senator can introduce a JRD, although 60 votes would be needed to pass it. The votes may not be there, but any vote could certainly be closer than the original vote against the JCPOA in 2015, in which the Republican-led Senate could not be collected 60 votes needed to approve the resolution. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is a longtime skeptic of the deal and has been openly critical of the negotiation process to turn into an agreement.

A growing public perception that Iran is stumble for the time or is trying to hide Undeclared nuclear activity could fuel anti-JCPOA sentiment. And if it passed the Senate, it would privileged in the House of Representatives, meaning the House will be forced to vote on it as well.

So, hypothetically, if it passes the Senate, what does the House say? In an election year in which many central House seats are up for grabs, the House could likely pass a JRD against the deal. In April, 18 House Democrats signed a letter expressing concerns about returning to the JCPOA; five of them felt strong enough to hold one press conference to talk about it. Eighteen Democrats voting with Republicans is more than enough to pass a resolution in the House of Representatives, where only a simple majority is needed.

However, if a JRD passes the House and Senate, the president can veto it. or overriding the veto requires a two-thirds majority of both houses of Congress: 67 senators and 290 representatives. It is at this stage that Congress almost certainly does not have the votes to override a veto, enabling the United States to return to the agreement. A similar situation occurred in 2015, when 25 Democrats voted against the deal but ultimately lacked the numbers to override a potential veto.

After much legislative gnashing of teeth and continued politicization of our Iran policy (echoing 2015), the United States may re-enter the JCPOA. However, the political pain associated with the process would come at a cost. Good politics is corrosive to good politics. Iran’s continued polarization in US domestic politics further limits the US foreign policy toolkit, limiting Washington’s ability to address the fundamental problem: how to prevent Iran from acquiring a weapon nuclear.

There can be little doubt now that we have come to this moment because of decisions made in the last administration’s decisions that will reverberate far beyond domestic political considerations. Although returning to the deal is politically unpalatable, it still remains the best option for preventing Iran from building a nuclear weapon in the near term. The maximum pressure campaign policy created by President Trump after his 2018 withdrawal from the JCPOA failed to induce Iran to make more concessions.

She had every opportunity to succeed and was even spurred on by chance: the COVID-19 pandemic was one force multiplier that brought Iran economically into a feverish crisis, and through it all, Tehran continued to advance it nuclear programher ballistic missile and the development of drones, its support for terrorists and regional representativesand threats to freedom of navigation in sea domain.

Leaving the JCPOA may have cost us our most precious commodity: time. And now, with no time, no options, it’s hard to see how it would be better. Let Congress consider this.

Jonathan Lord is a senior fellow and director of the Middle East Security program at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS). He previously served as a staff member for the House Armed Services Committee; as Iraq country director in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy; and as a military policy analyst at the Department of Defense. Follow him on Twitter @JonathanLordDC.