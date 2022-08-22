Qatar arrests workers protesting salary delays ahead of World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Qatar recently arrested at least 60 foreign workers who protested for months without pay and deported some of them, an advocacy group said, just three months before Doha hosts the World Cup. FIFA World Cup 2022.

The move comes as Qatar faces intense international scrutiny over its labor practices ahead of the tournament. Like other Gulf Arab countries, Qatar relies heavily on foreign labor. Workers have been protesting for the past week and Qatar’s response to it could fuel further unrest.

The head of a labor consultancy investigating the incident said the bans cast fresh doubt on Qatar’s promises to improve the treatment of workers. Is this reality really coming out? asked Mustafa Qadri, group executive director, Equidem Research.

In a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday night, the Qatari government acknowledged that a number of protesters were arrested for violating public security laws. She declined to provide any information about the arrests or deportations.

Video footage posted online showed about 60 workers angry about their wages protesting on August 14 outside the Doha offices of Al Bandary International Group, a conglomerate that includes construction, real estate, hotels, food services and other ventures. Some of those who demonstrated had not received their salaries for seven months, Equidem said.

Protesters blocked an intersection on Doha’s Ring Road C in front of Al Shoumoukh Tower. The footage matched familiar street details, including several massive portraits of Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, looking down on passers-by.

Al Bandary International Group, which is privately owned, did not respond to requests for comment, and a telephone number registered in its name was not connected in multiple attempts to call it.

The Qatari government admitted that the firm had not paid wages and that the Ministry of Labor would pay all back wages and benefits to those affected.

The company was already under investigation by authorities for non-payment of wages before the incident, and further action is now being taken after a deadline to clear the outstanding payments was missed, the government said.

Qadri said police later arrested the protesters and held them in a detention center where some described being in sweltering heat with no air conditioning. Doha’s temperature this week reached around 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

Qadri described police telling detainees that if they can strike in hot weather, they can sleep without air conditioning.

A detained worker who called Equidem from the detention center described seeing about 300 of his colleagues there from Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Nepal and the Philippines. He said that some were paid their salaries after the protest, while others were not. His comments could not be verified.

Qatar, like other Gulf Arab countries, has in the past deported protesting foreign workers and tied residency visas to employment. The right to form unions remains tightly controlled and available only to Qataris, as does the country’s limited right to assemble, according to the Washington-based advocacy group Freedom House.

Qatar, a small, energy-rich nation on the Arabian Peninsula, is home to the state-funded satellite news network Al Jazeera. However, expression in the country remains tightly controlled. Last year, Qatar arrested and later deported a Kenyan security guard who wrote and spoke publicly about the country’s migrant workforce problems. .

Since FIFA awarded the tournament to Qatar in 2010, the country has taken several steps to overhaul employment practices in the country . This includes eliminating his so-called kafala employment system, which linked workers to their employers, who had said whether they could leave their jobs or even the country.

Qatar has also adopted a monthly minimum wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals ($275) for workers and necessary food and shelter allowances for workers who do not receive it directly from their employers.

Activists like Qadri have called on Doha to do more, particularly when it comes to ensuring workers receive their wages on time and are protected from abusive employers.

Have we all been duped by Qatar over the past few years? Qadri asked, suggesting that recent reforms may have been a cover for authorities to allow prevailing labor practices to continue.

The World Cup will start this November in Qatar.

___

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Malak Harb on Twitter at www.twitter.com/malakharb.