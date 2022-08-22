Russia’s War: A Global Economy at Growing Risk | News, Sports, Jobs

MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family’s company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rust-resists steel components in western Germany.

Zinkpower’s facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth 2.5 million euros ($2.5 million) molten each day. Otherwise, the metal will solidify, destroying the tank where the steel parts sink before ending up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines.

Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the fallout is posing a devastating threat to the global economy, including companies like Zinkpower, which employs 2,800 people. Not only is the gas much more expensive, it may not be available at all if Russia completely cuts off supplies to Europe in retaliation for Western sanctions, or if utilities can’t store enough for the winter.

Germany may have to impose gas rationing that could cripple industries from steelmaking, pharmaceuticals and commercial laundries. “If they say, we’re waiting for you, all my equipment will be destroyed.” said Kopf, who also heads the German association of zinc zinc firms.

Governments, businesses and households around the world are feeling the economic effects of war just two years after the coronavirus pandemic devastated global trade. Inflation is on the rise and rising energy costs have increased the likelihood of a cold and dark winter. Europe is on the brink of recession.

High food prices and shortages, exacerbated by the disruption of fertilizer and grain shipments from Ukraine and Russia that are slowly resuming, could cause widespread hunger and unrest in the developing world.

Outside Uganda’s capital, Kampala, Rachel Gamisha said Russia’s war in faraway Ukraine has hurt her food business. It has felt it in rising prices for essentials like gasoline, selling for $6.90 a gallon. Something that is 2,000 shillings (about $16.70) this week may cost 3,000 shillings ($25) next week.

“You have to limit yourself,” she said. “You have to buy some things that move fast.”

Gamisha has also noticed something else – a phenomenon called “shrinkage”: A price may not change, but a donut that once weighed 45 grams may now be only 35 grams. Bread that weighed 1 kilogram is now 850 grams.

Russia’s war prompted the International Monetary Fund last month to downgrade its outlook for the global economy for the fourth time in less than a year. The lending agency expects growth of 3.2% this year, down from the 4.9% it forecast in July 2021 and well below a robust 6.1% last year.

“The world may soon be on the brink of a global recession, just two years after the last one.” Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF’s chief economist, said.

The UN Development Program said rising food and energy prices pushed 71 million people worldwide into poverty in the first three months of the war. Countries in the Balkans and sub-Saharan Africa were hardest hit. Up to 181 million people in 41 countries could suffer a hunger crisis this year, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization has predicted.

In Bangkok, rising costs for pork, vegetables and oil have forced Warunee Deejai, a street food vendor, to raise prices, cut staff and work longer hours.

“I don’t know how long I can keep the price of lunch affordable,” she said. “Getting out of the COVID lockdowns and dealing with this is tough. The worst thing is that I don’t see the end.”

Even before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, the global economy was under pressure. Inflation had skyrocketed as a stronger-than-expected recovery from the pandemic recession gripped factories, ports and freight yards, causing delays, shortages and higher prices. In response, central banks began raising interest rates in an attempt to curb economic growth and moderate high prices.

“We all have all these different things going on,” said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance. “The volatility of inflation increased. Growth volatility increased. Therefore, it has become infinitely more difficult for central banks to steer the ship.”

China, pursuing a zero-COVID policy, imposed lockdowns that have severely weakened the world’s second-largest economy. At the time, many developing countries were still grappling with the pandemic and the heavy debts they had incurred to protect their populations from economic disaster.

All those challenges could be manageable. But when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the West responded with heavy sanctions. Both actions disrupted food and energy trade. Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer and a major exporter of natural gas, fertilizers and grain. Farms in Ukraine feed millions around the world.

The resulting inflation has spread around the world.

Near Johannesburg, South Africa, Stephanie Muller has been comparing prices online and checking out different grocery stores to find the best deals.

“I have three children who are all in school, so I have felt the difference,” she said.

Shopping at a market in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, Bui Thu Huong said she has limited her spending and cut back on weekend dinners. At least there’s one advantage to cooking at home with her kids: “We can bond more with them in the kitchen, saving money at the same time.”

Syahrul Yasin Limpo, Indonesia’s agriculture minister, warned this month that the price of instant noodles, a staple in the Southeast Asian country, could triple due to inflated wheat prices. In neighboring Malaysia, vegetable farmer Jimmy Tan complains that fertilizer prices have risen by 50%. He’s also paying more for supplies like plastic sheeting, bags and hoses.

In Karachi, Pakistan, far from the battlefields of Ukraine, Kamran Arif has taken up a second part-time job to supplement his salary.

“Because we have no control over prices, we can only try to increase our income,” he said.

The vast majority of people live in poverty in Pakistan, whose currency has lost up to 30% of its value against the dollar and the government has raised electricity prices by 50%.

Muhammad Shakil, an importer and exporter, says he can no longer get wheat, white chickpeas and yellow peas from Ukraine.

“Now that we have to import from other countries, we have to buy at higher prices” — sometimes 10%-15% more, Shakil said.

As the war fuels inflation, central banks are raising interest rates to try to slow price rises without hampering economic growth.

The resulting rise in loan rates is punishing FlooringStores, a New York company that helps customers find flooring materials and contractors. Sales are down because fewer homeowners are taking out loans to pay for home improvements.

“A large percentage of our customers finance their projects with home equity loans and similar products, which means rising interest rates really killed our business,” said CEO Todd Saunders. “Inflation wasn’t helping, but interest rates had a bigger effect.”

Europe, which for years depended on Russian oil and natural gas for its industrial economy, has taken a punch in the gut. It faces the growing threat of recession as the Kremlin curbs flows of natural gas used to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories. Prices are 15 times higher than they were before Russia massed troops on the border with Ukraine in March 2021.

“There is far more recession risk and pressure in Europe than in the rest of the high-income economies.” said Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics and a former Bank of England policymaker.

The damage has barely spared Russia, whose economy the IMF expects to shrink by 6% this year. Sergey Aleksashenko, a Russian economist now living in the United States, noted that the country’s retail sales fell 10% in the second quarter from a year earlier as consumers cut back.

“They have no money to spend,” he said.