TELUS International appoints new chief transformation officer to enhance its digital transformation capabilities





VANCOUVER, British Columbia –(BUSINESS WIRE)–TELUS International, a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands, announced the appointment of Beth Howen as its new Chief Transformation Officer (CTO ) of the company, effective today. In this newly created executive role, Beth will lead the continued development and delivery of integrated transformation, digital, CX and analytics solutions for TELUS International’s more than 600 customers, including technology hyperscalers and digital switchers, across high-growth industry verticals such as technology and gaming, communications and media, e-commerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare and travel and hospitality. On behalf of our almost 70,000 global team members, I am very pleased to welcome Beth to our TELUS International family to further focus and enhance our expertise in supporting the full lifecycle of digital transformation journeys of our customers by incorporating critical next-generation solutions and services into their customer journeys, said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. Beth’s significant experience and track record of success as a highly respected technology leader coupled with our talented teams deep domain expertise and unique company value proposition position us strongly to continue to benefit from an increase in demand for skills of digital transformation and drive the continued strong momentum we are achieving in the market. With more than 25 years of experience in the technology and digital IT sector, Beth has held numerous senior leadership roles in large and complex US government agencies, non-profit and private sector organizations. Prior to joining TELUS International, Beth served as Global Head of Digital Transformation at Atos, an information technology consulting and services company specializing in high-tech transactional services, unified communications, cloud, big data and cyber security services. I am thrilled to join TELUS International at such an exciting time in its 17-year journey. As a leading global provider in the digital economy, I look forward to accelerating the continued growth and evolution of the company’s integrated end-to-end digital capabilities that span the entire customer experience value chain, said Beth Howen, Chief Transformation Officer . TELUS International. I am excited to begin collaborating with my new colleagues across the organization and contribute to advancing TELUS Internationals culture of care by fostering diverse and inclusive environments that are essential to enabling teams to ideate and innovate to help clients overcome challenges and disrupt the status quo. I am also proud to be part of an organization that stands out from its peers because of its unique value proposition that encompasses not only what it does, but also how it achieves it, valuing and empowering its team members and giving back to the communities where it operates. About TELUS International TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to improve the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support its clients’ full lifecycle, digital transformation journeys, enabling them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS Internationals integrated solutions include digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, IT lifecycle including managed solutions, intelligent automation and end-to-end AI data solutions including computer vision capabilities such as and omnichannel CX solutions and trust and security including content moderation. Driving all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high-growth industry verticals, including technology and gaming, communications and media, e-commerce and fintech, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare and travel and hospitality. TELUS International’s unique caring culture promotes diversity and inclusion through its policies, team member resource groups and workshops, and equal employment opportunity employment practices throughout the regions in which it operates. Since 2007, the company has positively impacted the lives of more than one million citizens worldwide, building stronger communities and helping those in need through large-scale volunteer events and charitable giving. Five TELUS International Community Boards have provided $4.8 million in funding to grassroots charities since 2011. Learn more at: telusinternational.com.

