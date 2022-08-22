The waters of the Yangtze River reveal Buddhist statues





Falling water levels in the Yangtze River have revealed a submerged island in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing and three Buddhist statues on it that are believed to be 600 years old, state media Xinhua reported. The three statues were found on the highest part of the island’s cliffs called Foyeliang, originally identified as having been built during the Ming and Qing dynasties. One of the statues depicts a monk sitting on a lotus pedestal. Water levels in the Yangtze have dropped rapidly due to drought and a heat wave in China’s southwestern region. Rainfall in the Yangtze basin has been about 45% below normal since July, and high temperatures are likely to continue for at least another week, official forecasters said. About 66 rivers in 34 counties in Chongqing have dried up, state broadcaster CCTV said on August 19. In Spain, archaeologists have been delighted by the discovery of a prehistoric stone circle called the “Spanish Stonehenge”. Amid Spain’s worst drought in decades, a rare prehistoric site has emerged. Dubbed “SpanishStonehenge”, a rock formation believed to date back to 5000 BC has now been fully exposed after the waters in the surrounding reservoir receded. CNN’s Isa Soares reports. Another of Europe’s mighty rivers, the Danube, has fallen to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the tops of more than 20 German warships sunk during World War II near the port city of Serbia, Prahovo. Top image: A once-submerged Buddhist statue stands atop the cliffs of Foyeliang Island in the Yangtze River, which emerged after water levels fell due to a regional drought in Chongqing, China on August 20, 2022. Credit: Thomas Peter/REUTERS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/yangtze-river-reveals-buddhist-statues/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

