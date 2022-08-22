The Ukrainian flag was raised in Charlottetown ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day





More than 100 Ukrainians and supporters gathered Sunday as the country’s flag was raised at Charlottetown City Hall. The flag-raising comes ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day on August 24, which marks 31 years since Ukraine broke away from the Soviet Union, Elina Lialiuk said. Lialiuk has lived in Canada for the past two years. She said that independence is even more important to celebrate this year because of the Russian occupation of Ukraine. “This is the time for us to pay tribute to the courage and bravery of all the Ukrainian people who are defending our freedom,” she said, adding that the conflict has been tough on her family. “My son woke up at night, almost like every night, and started crying because he was worried about his grandparents who were in Ukraine.” “This is the time for us to pay tribute to the courage and bravery of all Ukrainian people who are defending our freedom,” says Elina Lialiuk. (Tony Davis/CBC) Ukrainians in PEI are seeing a lot of support from the government and islanders, Lialiuk said. “We are extremely grateful to all the people who live here to help and support Ukraine,” she said. “I am very happy that we are doing all this and I really hope that the war will end soon,” says Arina Makelska. (Tony Davis/CBC) Ten-year-old Arina Makelska from Ukraine was also in this activity. “I’m happy that the flag is hanging there,” she said. “It feels good and I’m so glad we’re all doing this and I really hope the fight will be over soon.” Makelska said it was hard to leave friends behind two years ago when she moved from Ukraine to PEI, but she has made many friends since arriving. More than 100 people attended the flag raising on Sunday. (Tony Davis/CBC) After the flag raising, members of the Ukrainian community gathered in Victoria Park for a picnic. They also donated drawings to staff at the Immigrant and Refugee Services Association to help Ukrainians get to PEI

