What fake news about spiders can teach us about the global spread of (mis)information — ScienceDaily





It is no secret that the Internet and social media promote the rampant spread of (mis)information in many areas of life. Now, researchers report in Current Biology on August 22 have explored this phenomenon as it applies to spider news. The decision? Don’t blindly believe everything you read online about these eight-legged arthropods — or anything else for that matter — and always consider the source.

“The quality of spider information in the global press is quite poor — errors and sensationalism are rampant,” says Stefano Mammola of the National Research Council, Verbania Pallanza, Italy, and the Finnish Museum of Natural History, University of Helsinki. “Spider-related information in the press flows through a highly interconnected global network and the spread of misinformation is driven by a limited number of key factors, the sensationalist tone of an article being particularly important.” Mammola said he was inspired to do the study initially based on general frustration with the quality of spider-related newspaper articles in Italy. “Many articles on spiders in the Italian press are full of errors, alarmists, or even fake news, or a combination of these,” he says. So he and dozens of colleagues, including Catherine Scott of McGill University and Angela Chuang of the University of Florida, wanted to see if this was a global problem. They assembled an impressive team of experts to collect all the data, representing 41 languages ​​and 81 countries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the project also provided a way to explore important questions on a global scale at a time when fieldwork with the spider had stopped without leaving home to do it. Their analysis found that the level of sensationalism and misinformation drops when the “right” expert — that is, a spider expert rather than a doctor or other professional — is consulted by the reporters doing the writing. The data they gathered also showed the importance of events and news coverage on a local scale, as small-town stories can quickly hit international news. “I was particularly struck by the fact that even events on a very local scale — say, the story of a farmer bitten by a spider in a remote village in Australia — published by a regional newspaper can quickly be broadcast internationally,” he says. Mammola. . “This implies that improving the quality of information produced at these local nodes can have a positive effect that reverberates throughout the information network—a typical example of a ‘think globally, act locally’ management strategy,” they write. . Misinformation about spiders has many real-world implications. Some notable cases have led to school closures due to alarming responses to “fake widow invasions”, they report. In another case, a man started a fire in his house while removing (harmless) spider webs from his backyard. The tone and quality of “news” stories about spiders shape our perception and ideas about them, with implications for us and for spider wildlife conservation. They now want to explore more how poor quality information about spiders relates to the persistence of arachnophobic feelings in the population. They also want to better understand how differences in cultural, social and other factors influence differences in the way spiders are represented and talked about in different countries and regions. Ultimately, they may even expand the work beyond spiders. “It would be good to explore media representation of a wider selection of organisms, including animals that are venomous but not stigmatized in the same way, such as bees, but also other feared venomous animals, such as snakes.” Mammola said. “A similar exercise would allow comparing whether levels of misinformation and sensationalism are the same across a wide spectrum of taxa, testing the prediction of whether a negative framing from traditional and social media translates into a lower chance of being prioritized for storage, and vice versa.”

Story source: Materials provided by Mobile press. Note: Content may be edited for style and length.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/08/220822130252.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos