International
Alliant International University’s California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP) Master of Arts in Clinical Counseling (MACC) Program Receives CACREP Accreditation
SAN DIEGO, August 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Alliant International Universitya leading university of professional practice for mental health practitioners, announced today that it is California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP) Master of Arts in Clinical Counseling (MACC) Program has officially received accreditation from Council for the Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP). This accreditation ensures that CSPP students receive a quality educational experience that is reviewed against rigorous CACREP standards by counselors and counselor educators.
“Receiving CACREP accreditation is an important milestone for CSPP and a testament to our commitment to providing the highest level of educational excellence to students,” said Dr. David Paul, MACC system-wide program director. “Most of all, this accreditation ensures that our graduates will continue to have even more opportunities to excel in the counseling and mental health fields and make an immediate and needed impact in their communities.”
The newly CACREP-accredited MACC program offers rigorous in-person and online courses and curriculum that provide opportunities for overseas licensure and help prepare students for their professional careers. CACREP curriculum content areas are the required educational training for counseling licensure in most states, making CACREP accreditation a pathway to portability.
“We are committed to addressing the unmet need for mental health services across the country, and CACREP accreditation for our MACC program is an important component in that mission,” said Dr. David Stewartthe dean of California School of Professional Psychology. “Employers and consumers will know that our graduates have a degree that meets the most rigorous training standards and are prepared to be excellent licensed clinical counselors wherever they are needed.”
For more information on the CACREP-accredited MA in Clinical Counseling program, please visit www.alliant.edu/psychology/clinical-counseling/ma.
circle Alliant International University
Alliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) that offers programs in psychology,education,business management,forensic studiesANDlaw. Alliant’s mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership, and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world. More information is available at www.alliant.edu.
