DOD Welcomes Department of State International Exchange Visitors > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News

For decades, the Department of Defense and the Department of State have partnered in the professional exchange program known as the International Visiting Leadership Program, which brings current and emerging foreign leaders to the United States to engage with federal agencies, state and local, as well as the private sector and non-governmental organizations. The best-in-class program offers many participants their first opportunity to experience the US
“The IVLP provides tremendous value to US foreign policy. Each program reflects the professional interests of participants and supports US foreign policy goals,” said Michael Pignatello, State Department foreign service officer and DOD liaison. “IVLP participants take away new connections, resources, and ideas for addressing challenges at home. Participants also gain a deeper understanding of the American people and the diversity of our nation.”
US diplomats abroad nominate and select program participants, he said, noting that these diplomats are well-positioned to identify future leaders and young professionals best suited to the program. Several in-person program visits with DOD have already taken place this year and more are planned.
The IVLP, which focuses on a wide range of topics from national security to workforce health and more, is designed to foster connections with international participants and their American counterparts. Hundreds of participants engage with DOD each year.
Against gender-based violence
Earlier this year, DOD experts on gender-based violence briefed Egyptian social welfare officials hands-on on strategies and best practices to combat gender-based violence, female genital mutilation, child marriage, and how to support victims. . The Egyptian participants expressed appreciation for the opportunity to engage in this detailed discussion with DOD experts working to end gender-based violence.
Andra Tharp, senior prevention advisor for DOD’s Office of Force Resilience and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, described how DOD “takes a health-oriented prevention approach to combating gender-based violence. DOD pairs policy with norms, behaviors and developing skills to help the DOD workforce create healthier relationships”.
Cynthia Dyer, senior adviser for DOD’s Office of Force Resilience, who also served on the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assaults in the Military, noted that gender-based violence is one of the main barriers to women’s empowerment and participation. complete in economic and social life. in Egypt.
The discussion also touched on the importance of engaging men in discussions of gender-based violence.
“Youth empowerment is vital to ensure the full participation of women,” Dyer said, complimenting an Egyptian participant’s decision to lead the youth, encouraging them to reject negative gender stereotypes.
Another participant described efforts to prevent female genital mutilation and referred to Egypt’s efforts to train female and male lawyers against the practice so that they are “smart and armed with information from an early age.”
The department’s programs are unique: every victim in the DOD system is assigned an independent attorney, so there are three attorneys at each hearing—the prosecutor, the defense attorney, and the victim’s attorney. Also, DOD provides an advocate for each victim and is building leadership competencies against gender-based violence, including engaging men to become allies.
Dyer said the Independent Review Commission on Military Sexual Assaults was created with broad discretion to make new recommendations on how DOD can do a better job of creating specialized prosecutors, improving assistance programs for victims and prioritizing and addressing issues of sexual harassment before they escalate or escalate into violence.
Tharp noted that DOD is using data to help identify approaches to stop problem behaviors and is measuring the impact of those efforts over time.
“DOD’s commitment to this program for Egypt is just one example of how IVLP is forging new connections with partners around the world to address issues that matter to our communities,” said Pignatello.
Visitors from Portugal met virtually to discuss insect research with the US Naval Entomology Center of Excellence in Jacksonville, Florida, which they visited in FY17 during an in-person IVLP visit. This commitment allowed scientists from the new entomological research facility of the University of Lisbon to inform their American counterparts about the latest developments in Portuguese research in this field.
DOD policy leaders briefed a virtual IVLP panel from African, European, and Western Hemisphere countries that examined the process and key players in the formulation, articulation, and implementation of foreign policy in the U.S. federal system; reviewed US foreign policy priorities and trends in US international relations; explored the domestic political and economic forces influencing US foreign policy decisions; and discussed how social media is transforming the practice and formation of foreign policy.
The visitors from Spain attended a one-on-one meeting at the Pentagon to discuss US-European security issues and transatlantic relations. The seven-member group included officials, researchers and journalists. During their visit to the US, participants engaged with experts on other topics such as counterterrorism, cross-border environmental policy issues, and global trade trends that shape US foreign policy positions.
Seven Portuguese engineers and researchers personally visited Washington and other cities to build stronger relations between US and Portuguese aerospace experts. At the Pentagon, experts met with representatives of the Space Force to discuss Portugal’s plans to build a satellite launch site on the Azorean island of Santa Maria.
For more information about the International Guest Leadership Program, please visit IVLP website or IVLP on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
