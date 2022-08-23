What fake news about spiders can teach us about the global spread of (mis)information

Black window. Credit: Sean McCann



It is no secret that the Internet and social media promote the rampant spread of (mis)information in many areas of life. Now, researchers report in Current Biology on August 22 have explored this phenomenon as it applies to spider news. The decision? Don’t blindly believe anything you read online about these eight-legged arthropods or anything else for that matter, and always consider the source.

“The quality of spider information in the global press is very poor and sensationalism is rampant,” says Stefano Mammola of the National Research Council, Verbania Pallanza, Italy, and the Finnish Museum of Natural History, University of Helsinki. “Spider-related information in the press flows through a highly interconnected global network and the spread of misinformation is driven by a limited number of key factors, the sensationalist tone of an article being particularly important.”

Mammola said he was inspired to do the study initially based on general frustration with the quality of spider-related newspaper articles in Italy. “Many articles on spiders in the Italian press are full of errors, alarmists, or even fake news, or a combination of these,” he says.

So he and dozens of colleagues, including Catherine Scott of McGill University and Angela Chuang of the University of Florida, wanted to see if this was a global problem. They assembled an impressive team of experts to collect all the data, representing 41 languages ​​and 81 countries. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the project also provided a way to explore important questions on a global scale at a time when fieldwork with the spider had stopped without leaving home to do it.

Their analysis found that the level of sensationalism and misinformation drops when the “right-wing” expert is a spider expert rather than a doctor or other professional consulted by the reporters doing the writing. The data they gathered also showed the importance of events and news coverage on a local scale, as small-town stories can quickly hit international news.

Spiders in the news. Credit: Jagoba Malumbre-Olarte / CC BY-SA



“I was particularly surprised by the fact that even events on a very local scale say that a story of a farmer bitten by a spider in a remote village in Australia published by a regional newspaper can quickly be broadcast internationally,” says Mammola.

“This implies that improving the quality of information produced at these local nodes can have a positive effect reverberating throughout the information network, a typical example of a ‘think globally, act locally’ management strategy,” they write. .

Misinformation about spiders has many real-world implications. Some notable cases have led to school closures due to alarming responses to “fake widow invasions”, they report. In another case, a man started a fire in his house while removing (harmless) spider webs from his backyard. The tone and quality of “news” stories about spiders shape our perception and ideas about them, with implications for us and for spider wildlife conservation.

They now want to explore more how poor quality information about spiders relates to the persistence of arachnophobic feelings in the population. They also want to better understand how differences in cultural, social and other factors influence differences in the way spiders are represented and talked about in different countries and regions. Ultimately, they may even expand the work beyond spiders.

“It would be good to explore media representation of a wider selection of organisms, including animals that are venomous but not stigmatized in the same way, such as bees, but also other feared venomous animals, such as snakes.” Mammola said.

“A similar exercise would allow comparing whether levels of misinformation and sensationalism are the same across a wide spectrum of taxa, testing the prediction of whether a negative framing from traditional and social media translates into a lower chance of being prioritized for storage, and vice versa.”

Arachno-media: Analysis of over 5,000 news stories reveals 43% sensational spiders