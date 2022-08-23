



Jeremy Youde, dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Minnesota Duluth, is an expert on the policy response to pandemics and is available to speak on global health policy. quotas Viruses don’t care about borders, viruses don’t care about our economy. Many viruses are like a forest fire. Governments must respond to health issues that cross borders. Cooperation is difficult to achieve under the best of circumstances when it comes to economic policy and trade relations. But when it comes to health, it can get a lot more complicated. We will have to adjust the policies because the situation is changing. We have no control when there is something out there that is doing itself. In my work, I look at what happens at the national level, at the government level, at the international level and with the World Health Organization. Disputes arise over the allocation of resources. Health decisions will often reflect wider political, social and economic situations. This happens on an international scale, but it also happens within countries. In the United States, because we are such a decentralized system, we see different policies for different states and see how each policy has consequences for eventual outcomes. The need for a global body that can coordinate international responses to health threats has never been greater. publication (Partial list) “The Monkeypox Outbreak and WHO’s Existential Crisis”:Think Global Health, Author: Jeremy Youde. August 10, 2022. The Oxford Handbook of Global Health Policy. Author: Colin McInnes (Editor), Kelley Lee (Editor), Jeremy Youde (Editor). January 2020 Globalization and Health. Author: Jeremy Youde. July 2019 Disease Outbreak Surveillance and Response Policy. Author: Sarah E. Davies (Editor), Jeremy R. Youde (Editor), Sara E. Davies. February 2015 The Routledge Handbook of Global Health Security. Author: Simon Rushton, Jeremy Youde. September 2014 Global health governance. Author: Jeremy Youde. May 2012 AIDS, South Africa and the Politics of Knowledge (Global Health). Author: Jeremy R. Youde. August 2007 circle Jeremy Youde Youde joined the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences as Dean in July 2019. An internationally recognized expert on global health policy, Youde is the author of five books, co-editor of three volumes, and author of more than 40 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters. He has also written for outlets such as World Politics Review and Duck of Minerva, and he has appeared in Slate, Vox, Nature, ABC Radio National, Science, Sky News and Gizmodo. He is a member of the editorial board of Global Health Governance and is past chair (2016 – 2021) of the Global Health Section of the International Studies Association.

