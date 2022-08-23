John Tirman, political theorist and executive director of the MIT Center for International Studies, has died at age 72 | MIT news

John Tirman, an MIT scholar in political theory and an expert on US-Iran relations and human security, died on the morning of August 19 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 72 years old.

Since 2004, Tirman has served as executive director and principal research scientist at the MIT Center for International Studies (CIS). During this time, he was a prolific and thoughtful but always humble leader of many of the center’s initiatives.

He led several projects on US-Iran relations and convened and published on the regional dimension of the Iraq War, the role of terrorism in the breakdown of diplomatic relations, and the challenges of political instability in the Persian Gulf. He also wrote extensively on the human costs of war on the civilian population in war zones and on forced migration.

Tirman co-authored and edited more than 15 books on international affairs, including, most recently, Republics of Myth: National Narratives and the US-Iran Conflict (Johns Hopkins University Press, 2022), Dream Catchers: Immigration and the American Backlash (MIT Press, 2015), and The Deaths of Others: The Fate of Civilians in America’s Wars (Oxford University Press, 2011).

Previous work included: Women, Migration and Conflict: Breaking a Deadly Cycle (Springer, 2009); a special post-9/11 series co-hosted by The New Press and the Social Science Research Council, Labyrinth of Fear: Security and Migration after 9/11; The Fallacy of Star Wars (1984), the first major critique of strategic defense; and Spoils of War: The Human Cost of the American Arms Trade (1997).

In addition, he published more than 100 articles in periodicals such asnation, Boston Globe, New York Times, Washington Post,Search, The Wall Street JournalANDThe Boston Review.

John was an extremely capable and reliable partner in the leadership of CIS, says Richard Samuels, director of CIS and Ford International Professor of Political Science. In addition to managing a large number of administrative responsibilities, he maintained a consistent and fruitful research and publication agenda. The center and the larger intellectual community benefited immensely from Johns’ commitment to exploring the intersection of human security and international affairs, which he called the consequences of war for innocent people caught in the conflict. What was there not to admire in this brilliant public intellectual?

John was a good friend, an able administrator and an excellent scholar. Most importantly, he was the conscience of our center, with an intense commitment to human rights, justice and truth, says Kenneth Oye, director of the CIS Program on Emerging Technologies and professor of political science and data systems. and society. John walked with stubborn estimates of the civilian costs of the war. John supported those who had the courage to reach across the lines of ethnic and religious conflict. John brought new scholarship to CIS by inviting senior practitioners to MIT through the Robert E Wilhelm Fellowship Program. John supported truth tellers by helping to bring courageous journalists from conflict zones to MIT through the Neuffer Program and by encouraging frontline reporting through the Institute for Peace War Reporting. He will be greatly missed.

For women faculty at CIS like myself, his support was especially critical, he cared deeply that everyone was at the table and had a voice, says Elizabeth Wood, MIT professor of history and co-director of the MIT-Eurasia Program. He had a tremendous impact on making the center an incredible place to talk that led to new thinking, to conversations that meant people cared deeply about their ideas and how they affected the world as a whole.

Anat Biletzki, a CIS research associate and co-founding director with Tirman of the centers Human Rights and Technology Program, says that working with John on the Human Rights and Technology program meant bringing together MIT’s strengths in technology (and amazing tech-focused students). with the call for morality never to be overlooked, especially in technology. The strength of this combination took, in Johns hands, a focus of modest excellence that we must continue to hold in his memory. I think of it as the paradigm of Hannah Arendts concept of ‘radical goodness’. Biletzki is the Albert Schweitzer Professor of Philosophy at Quinnipiac University.

Before coming to MIT in 2004, Tirman was program director of the Social Science Research Council. From 1986 to 1999, he was executive director of the Winston Foundation for World Peace, a major funder of work to prevent nuclear war and promote nonviolent conflict resolution. In 19992000, he was a Fulbright Senior Scholar in Cyprus and produced an educational website on the conflict. He has been a trustee of International Alert, Mother Jones magazine, the Institute for War and Peace Reporting and the Center for Contemporary Art at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Johns’ early support through the Winston Foundation was crucial to the National Security Archive’s work on Iran. He later assembled a remarkable group to launch a full-scale project on the difficult history of US-Iran relations. His love of international affairs, his deep passion for exploring and spreading knowledge, especially on fundamental human subjects such as victims of war, his leadership and initiative, his warm and generous friendship and encouragement, and during these months of the end of his dignity in the face of serious health problems. have affected many of us forever, says Malcolm Byrne, a CIS research associate and co-author with Tirman of his latest book, Republics of Myth. Byrne is deputy director and research director of the National Security Archive at George Washington University.

It’s no exaggeration to say that I owe my academic career and life trajectory in part to him, says Hussein Banai, a CIS research associate, coauthor with Tirman and Byrne on Republics of Myth, and Hamilton Lugar Associate Professor. School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University Bloomington. He was a mentor, a generous benefactor, an intellectual resource and a dear and kind friend. I will miss his erudition, the warmth of his presence and his acerbic charm.

Tirman attended Indiana University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1972. He received his doctorate from Boston University. His mentors included Howard Zinn, Frances Fox Piven, Murray Levin and Alasdair MacIntyr.

As committed and passionate as he was to his research, John brought the same devotion as a father to our beloved daughter Coco and to the many other outside interests he shared with us, including his love of travel, says Nike Tirman, his ex. wife and mother of Coco Tirman.

The center and Tirman’s family will organize a memorial event in his honor. Please contact Michelle English if you would like to submit a personal tribute and stay informed of future activity.