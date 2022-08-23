Former CEO of SaaS Startup Acquired by Uber Joins CEO Coaching International





MIAMI, August 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CEO Coaching International, leader CEO Coaching Firm for CEOs and growth-focused entrepreneurs worldwide, is pleased to announce Patrick Eldonas her younger partner and trainer.

Patrick Eldon, partner and coach at CEO Coaching International

Eldon is an experienced CEO and entrepreneur, serving as CEO of orderTalk Inc. from its inception as a SaaS company to that acquisition by Uber in 2018. Under Eldon’s leadership, the company grew from a young startup to a leading provider of digital ordering solutions for the restaurant, food processing, and beverage industries. more than 1 billion dollars in annual transactions. He led successful capital raises with both angel and venture capital investors, oversaw the company’s expansion across three continents, and led an exit process that resulted in an acquisition by Uber Technologies. “Patrick is a well-rounded leader with a proven ability to make BIG Happen. Having successfully led a technology startup from its inception to its acquisition by Uber, he is well-equipped to help other CEOs reach an extraordinary growth,” he said.Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. “I am very pleased that Patrick is joining our team of elite executive coaches.” “I’m excited to leverage the experience and expertise I’ve developed over my career to help companies make BIG Happen,” said Eldon. Eldon began his career as a solicitor and partner in a South African law firm where he specialized in maritime law, enforcement of mortgages on marine vessels and commercial fraud litigation as it related to maritime mortgages. He served on the law firm’s executive steering committee as well as chaired the marketing committee. Eldon is married, lives in New York, and is expecting his first child in 2022. He is passionate about travel, fitness and art. He is also an angel investor and enjoys mentoring entrepreneurs and companies looking to grow, having a deep understanding of the challenges they face. Eldon was recently a featured guest on the CEO Coaching International podcast where he discussed “The 5 keys to scaling a SaaS business.” To schedule a free introductory call with Patrick Eldon or another CEO Coaching International trainer, visit: CEOCoachingInternational.com/Coach/Patrick-Eldon/ About CEO Coaching International CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve exceptional results quarter after quarter, year after year. Recognized globally for its success in guiding growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm’s coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to more 10 billion dollars, and many are founders who have led their companies through successful eight-, nine-, and ten-figure exits. Companies that have worked with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than triple the US average, and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly double the average of the USA. For more information, please visit:https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com. SOURCE CEO Coaching International

