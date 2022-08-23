UABs Proton International Therapy Center Celebrates Its 500th Patient – News





Anthony Natale shares his unforgettable experience with Proton International staff and the joy of being its 500th patient.

Proton International Anthony Natale shares his unforgettable experience with Proton International staff and the joy of being its 500th patient. at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Alabama’s first proton therapy center, treats and celebrates its 500th patient. The center, a partnership between Proton International and UAB, performed its first treatment on March 11, 2020. It is one of only 38 proton therapy centers in the United States. The 500th patient, 63-year-old Anthony Natale is a resident of Pensacola, Florida and traveled to Birmingham for his treatments. Natale was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the lingual tonsils with an involved lymph node. I really had no idea how many patients the UAB Proton Center had treated until I was notified of this achievement, Natale said. I feel very fortunate to have been offered treatment at the Proton Center. Being the 500th patient! Wow! It feels good! Natale says UAB has given him an opportunity to overcome his illness. The experience the team provided was extremely comfortable and made it easier for him to persevere in the face of great adversity. They made me feel loved like no other medical facility I had ever been to, Natale said. Through overcoming his illness, Natale wants to give advice to others who are going through or will go through a similar journey. I believe you have been given an opportunity that may be very difficult to achieve, Natale said. That said, you will still have some difficulties during treatment. Stay focused on a positive outcome and you’ll be fine. The team at the center is top-notch in their field, Natale said. Their interest in the job is to help you become successful in solving your problem. Listen to your doctor. Trust them. And be a good patient. They truly care about you and want nothing more than your success. That said, you should know that you personally play a huge role in your success. You have to fight what some people say is the hardest thing you’ve ever had to overcome. Know that you can fight this. Natale says proton therapy is a good form of radiation therapy that patients are lucky enough to have access to. This allows the patient to suffer less from the side effects of receiving radiation for your disease, Natale said. Unfortunately, this is not always available to people due to many different factors. I feel I was lucky to get it. The more I learned about it, the more I felt this way. We are thrilled that Proton International at UAB has treated their 500th patient, said Chris Chandler, CEO of Proton International. The facility is the first and only proton center in Alabama, and we have now treated 500 patients who would not have access to this life-changing technology without Proton International at UAB and its amazing team. Proton International at UAB is on South 20th Street between Fourth and Fifth avenues. The facility consists of a three-story building that houses clinical exam rooms, offices and the ProBeam proton therapy system, manufactured by Varian Medical Systems, a longtime partner with UAB in providing radiation therapy. The medical staff, including radiation oncologists, medical physicists, dosimeters, radiation therapy technologists and nurses, is exclusively from UAB.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uab.edu/news/health/item/13045-uab-s-proton-international-therapy-center-celebrates-its-500th-patient The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

