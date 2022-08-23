International
Waterloo international student warns of rental scam as police investigate
An international student at the University of Waterloo in Ontario says she was eager to settle into new housing before the fall semester, but was stripped of her savings and is battling poor mental health after falling victim to a rental scam.
“Before, I had one problem: finding a place. But now, I have two problems: finding a place and returning my money … I can’t concentrate on my studies,” said Armina Soleymani, who was moved to Ontario from Iran three. years ago to pursue her doctorate in systems design engineering.
Soleyman’s experience comes after a series of warnings from the Waterloo Regional Police Service and as officers confirm they are investigating multiple reports of rental fraud in the university area this month.
Soleymani said she began looking for a new rental unit near the university about two months ago in order to secure a place before her current lease expired on Aug. 31.
How did it happen?
Earlier this month, she found a listing online from someone calling themselves a renter through a Facebook group that’s popular among students. The woman said she wanted to rent a unit in a building at the Columbia Westin Waterloo Street. Soleymani arranged a meeting in person to meet the woman on August 6.
Soleymani said the woman, who claimed to be a student, gave him a tour of the furnished unit and then they signed a rental agreement.
She said the woman demanded that Soleymani pay $2,000 in cash to cover the first and last month’s rent and a principal deposit.
“I got suspicious and asked him for his ID card,” Soleymani said. “I asked him to come down in front of the main entrance door of the building where there were two security cameras and I paid him.”
Soleymani said the woman gave him her key, which turned out to be fake, and was told it would work on move-in day, so there was no way to test it beforehand to see if it would gain access to the building. .
Soleymani also said that she kept in touch with the woman through Facebook, but after a few days, she noticed that the woman’s Facebook page had been deleted. When Soleymani went to check on the unit, she ran into a building manager who advised her that she had been scammed by the woman and there were other victims.
As far as Soleymaniu understands, the woman did not actually live there. She also understands, based on what the building manager told her, that the woman had sublet the unit herself from another sublet.
It is uncertain who actually lives there. CBC News reached out to the current and former property management company for details, but did not hear back in time for publication.
Police investigation
Soleymani said she immediately contacted the local police and campus administration.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service told CBC it cannot comment on specific cases, but confirmed it was investigating a report of rental fraud in the University District that occurred on August 6 and 7.
Police said they were contacted by three people who had fallen victim to scams after responding to online ads offering an apartment for rent.
“The individuals met with the suspect in person before the victims paid the suspect to rent the apartment. The victims later learned the rental property was a scam and received no response when they tried to contact the suspect again,” said police in a news release.
Police are now looking for a female suspect, about 5-foot-2, with long brown hair. Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
The University of Waterloo says it is aware of Soleyman’s situation and is doing everything it can to help.
“Thankfully she has done many of the right things already, but we are very sorry to learn that despite her best efforts and taking precautions to protect herself, she has found herself in a difficult situation,” he said. Nick Manning, vice president of communications. said in a statement emailed to CBC News.
Continuing investigation into reports of rental fraud in the University District of Waterloo.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or @WaterlooCrime.
More here: https://t.co/jxMfsgGUYt
Occ: 22-190568 (915) pic.twitter.com/mEf1XXxghY
The university offers emergency loans and scholarships to students experiencing difficulties. Soleymani confirmed that the school has offered her a $2,000 scholarship.
Soleymani has requested an on-campus housing unit, but is on a waiting list. Manning said the waiting list exists as a result of a large number of residency applications.
Targeting ‘distressed’ students
Soleymani said she believes scammers go out of their way to target international students or those trying to find a place weeks before school.
“During this time, students are desperate, they just want to find a place,” she said. “I think now I understand some [red] flags, but I was under pressure to find a seat. When your priority is to protect yourself from homelessness, you can’t focus on other things.
“There are many international students who are looking for a place without success… We have no choice but to trust people and I know that for many other students coming from abroad, there is no other choice but to use online applications, ” she added. pointing out language barriers also makes the process more challenging.
Soleymani said the situation has affected her mental health and left her unable to focus on her studies and research. She hopes her story will raise awareness and help others.
“I just want to warn other students. I don’t want anyone to experience the same situation.”
Waterloo Regional Police issued safety tips and considerations for people seeking shelter who may be found here.
|
