Dubai’s water attractions tap into the revenge tourism trend
The Deep Dive Dubai pool has been verified by Guinness World Records as the deepest pool in the world.
Deep diving Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates In addition to year-round sunshine and a well-serviced international airport, Dubai continues to attract hordes of overseas visitors due to an unrivaled flair for publicity bolstered by a “let’s go” approach to construction. new.
Obscure activities and theatrical performances are part of the city’s DNA, and in an age of depressing international news, who can blame vacationers for wanting an out-of-this-world escape?
And there are two record-breaking new destinations in Dubai that offer just that.
Those who love to free fall into mysterious watery terrains can now test their skills at Deep Dive Dubai, the only facility in the world where you can dive to a depth of 60 meters, which is 15 meters deeper than any other space. name four times as large.
Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba district, the Deep Dive Dubai pool is verified by Guinness World Records as the deepest pool in the world and contains 14 million liters of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools. You need to book in advance to try it and it’s only open to those aged 10 and over to scuba dive.
Built to resemble a large sunken city, this eerie hole in the heart of the desert is equipped with 56 cameras to ensure the safety of visitors along with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems.
“By design, Deep Dive Dubai offers something truly unique for everyone and our team is dedicated to ensuring an unforgettable experience,” commented facility director Jarrod Jablonski at the launch last year, himself a world record cave diver.
Dubai expat Gautam Kulkarni from India recently jumped into this unusual attraction and was suitably impressed.
“The dive itself was really good, it’s amazing to get into a normal depth pool and then suddenly a whole abyss opens up below you,” he told CNBC.
He added that the only downside was the lack of marine life, but that it’s great for an early experience.
Infinity pool
Step back into the dazzling Dubai sunshine and head 294 meters into the sky and find another Breaking Guinness records the outdoor infinity pool atop the luxurious five-star Address Beach Resort at Jumeirah Beach Residence, the highest in the world.
Rising from the 77th floor, the pool (which also opened last year) is an Instagramming dream with incredible panoramic views of the city’s most popular landmarks such as Bluewaters Island, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab in sail shape, although they float. prone to vertigo should be well off the edge with his breath-taking fall.
The wet rooftop area gives the appearance of a massive lake in the sky, while the space is also home to ZETA Seventy Seven, a stylish Asian restaurant with a seafood-inspired menu.
To ensure guests enjoy the serene views and VIP treatment, the floor is only open to those over 21.
The outdoor infinity pool atop the luxurious five-star Address Beach Resort at Jumeirah Beach Residence.
Address Beach Resort, Dubai
“We’ve been coming to Dubai for years and it’s crazy, the place never stops showing you these amazing sights that you think they can’t pull off and then they do,” Stuart Davids, a tourist from the UK enjoying the Address Hotel. Poolside cabanas told CNBC.
He added: “We’ve been to some of the best hotels in Dubai, but this one is really special for the crazy views, the amazing infinity pool, the service, everything.”
Address Beach Resort is part of a twin tower project developed by Al Ain Holding together with Address Beach Residences and consists of 217 hotel rooms and suites, 443 serviced apartments and 478 residential apartments.
These lovely cushions are currently being snapped up in Dubai’s equally booming real estate market by the influx of affluent individuals that rose to 54,000 in June 2021 from 52,000 in December 2020, achieving an increase of 3.8%. according to research firm New World Wealth.
