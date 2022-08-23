Dubai’s water attractions tap into the revenge tourism trend

The Deep Dive Dubai pool has been verified by Guinness World Records as the deepest pool in the world.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates In addition to year-round sunshine and a well-serviced international airport, Dubai continues to attract hordes of overseas visitors due to an unrivaled flair for publicity bolstered by a “let’s go” approach to construction. new.

Obscure activities and theatrical performances are part of the city’s DNA, and in an age of depressing international news, who can blame vacationers for wanting an out-of-this-world escape?

And there are two record-breaking new destinations in Dubai that offer just that.

Those who love to free fall into mysterious watery terrains can now test their skills at Deep Dive Dubai, the only facility in the world where you can dive to a depth of 60 meters, which is 15 meters deeper than any other space. name four times as large.

Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba district, the Deep Dive Dubai pool is verified by Guinness World Records as the deepest pool in the world and contains 14 million liters of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools. You need to book in advance to try it and it’s only open to those aged 10 and over to scuba dive.

Built to resemble a large sunken city, this eerie hole in the heart of the desert is equipped with 56 cameras to ensure the safety of visitors along with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems.

“By design, Deep Dive Dubai offers something truly unique for everyone and our team is dedicated to ensuring an unforgettable experience,” commented facility director Jarrod Jablonski at the launch last year, himself a world record cave diver.

Dubai expat Gautam Kulkarni from India recently jumped into this unusual attraction and was suitably impressed.

“The dive itself was really good, it’s amazing to get into a normal depth pool and then suddenly a whole abyss opens up below you,” he told CNBC.

He added that the only downside was the lack of marine life, but that it’s great for an early experience.