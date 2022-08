Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are being labeled ‘racist’ for their ‘plantation wedding’

Star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a lavish wedding ceremony at the actor’s 87-acre estate in Georgia. However, people weren’t happy with the venue the pop star and the ‘Gone Girl’ actor chose to exchange vows at their wedding. It was reported that the site, which was built in 2000, was designed to resemble an Antebellum Southern plantation. A 2015 segment of “Finding Your Roots” discussed Benjamin Cole, an ancestor of Affleck’s who reportedly owned many enslaved African Americans, aceshowbiz.com reports. The actor reportedly tried to sell the property, which features a 6,000-square-foot deep-water dock, 10,000-square-foot guest house and equestrian facilities, for $8.9 million in 2018 after trying to keep the information under wraps. He eventually took the listing down after it didn’t sell despite dropping the price to $7.6 million in 2019. Upon receiving the information, netizens rushed to attack the couple. One even called the couple “racist,” saying, “J.LO and Ben having their wedding on a plantation doesn’t surprise me… They both give off racist vibes.” One added, “Here we go again. Dumba** Affleck and desperate JLo have a plantation wedding in THE BIG HOUSE. A house that stands on slave land. PBS Origins told us about Ben’s family’s sordid past with the ownership of slaves.” “Plantation ‘style’ weddings are as sick and inappropriate as AirBnB slaves. They need to be called out. Also, J. Lo is now officially a white Latina. No one with a real abuela would sign off on this “Gone with the Wind. BS,” another critic tweeted. One user similarly wrote, “Plantation wedding? J.LO will be deaf forever.” “I wish nothing but happiness for Jen and Ben, but I am deeply disappointed in their choice of ‘plantation house’ venue,” one user tweeted. “It seems to me that they don’t care about the horror and cruelty that it symbolizes.” The couple celebrated their second wedding on August 20 with family and friends. At the ceremony, Lopez looked stunning in a white Ralph Lauren couture dress complete with a long train and veil, while Affleck wore a black and white tuxedo.

