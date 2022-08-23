Looking at flight delays, cancellations at SWFL International Airport





FORT MYERS, Fla. As we approach Labor Day weekend and the start of snowbird season, Southwest Florida International Airport is experiencing another day of cancellations and delays Our reporter Elyse Chengery was at RSW Airport earlier to take a closer look at why this happened and spoke to travellers. “I’m so tired of traveling now because our flight keeps getting canceled and rescheduled.” said a commuter Avery Donehew Donehew is feeling the frustrations of her family’s travel cancellations and delays. The Donehews’ daughter Christina said, “We got a notification when we woke up this morning. That’s when their flight was changed. “So we had about an hour to get ready and we hustled and got ready and got here and our flight got moved to three but now it’s 4:20 again so we’re back where we started.” The Department of Transportation numbers blames their delays mostly on the airlines. From January to May, the national flight pie chart shows that 76% of flights were said to be on time meaning nearly one in four were delayed. However, in RSW the same delay number shows that it is worse in RSW by 68% on time. Another commuter, Dylan Leon, said he’s feeling it. “They completely rerouted my ticket that wasn’t even valid for the flight I was expecting to board.” said traveler Leon FAA delay data in Florida shows that weather between January and June, traffic volume, staffing and runway or equipment issues are the main reasons why. Our reporter asked an FAA spokesperson about this who said, Southwest Florida International Airport is aware of the impact canceled flights and delays have on travelers using RSW. We do everything we can to support the airlines that serve our airport and appreciate the efforts they are making to mitigate delays and cancellations.” Recently, Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned airlines that if they don’t fix this in their new refund rules they could be coming.

