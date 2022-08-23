Goodbaby International Holdings Limited announces 2022 interim results

CYBEX and Evenflo DoRecord Up First half revenueRegardless of the confrontationUnprecedented global challenges

HONG KONG, August 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (“Goodbaby International” or the “Company”, HKEX stock code: 1086, together with its subsidiaries, “GROUP“), a leading global parenting products company, today announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2022 (“Period”). During the period, the Group’s revenue amounted to approx HK$4,372.8 million (1 H 2021: HK$4,627.3 million) and the profit for the period was HK$2.4 million (1 H 2021: HK$101.2 million), amid the challenges of the prolonged pandemic environment, rising global supply chain costs, ongoing global supply chain disruptions and adverse foreign exchange rate movements in Europe.

CEO of Goodbaby International Mr. Martin Possaid, “Although the global economy remains fraught with uncertainties brought on by COVID-19, and the global supply chain has been seriously disrupted and related costs have increased, plus there have been unfavorable exchange rate movements in Europe, we are prepared and ready to face challenges and seize opportunities. The group launched focused cost-cutting measures across all business units to freeze unnecessary expenses and implemented mitigation initiatives. Meanwhile, we continued to expand our international distribution platforms and invest in innovation in a more prudent way to maintain our competitive strength. In the future, we will continue to strengthen the development of our vertically integrated platform with a dragon, invest in B2C platforms through our national distribution platforms, and optimize supply chain strategies. We will be vigilant in protecting our business against impacts related to COVID-19 and will actively implement all necessary measures to ensure the Group delivers excellent performance.”

CYBEX gains market share and reinforces global leadership

During the period, the CYBEX brand posted growth of 0.9% (an increase of 10.1% on a constant currency basis) with revenues achieving another high first half at approx. HK$1,631.8 million (1 H 2021: HK$1,617.9 million). The growth momentum it enjoyed in all major global markets was largely supported by its very strong brand position and portfolio of disruptive and innovative products, new product introductions in car seats, wheeled goods and home furnishings, continued efforts to expand and strengthen its global omni-channel. distribution network, in particular, and the successful launch of its e-commerce platform in Europe also contributing to the positive progress of its growth.

gb continues to right-size and transform trading operations to cope with pandemic measures and falling birth rate

gb brand revenue reached approx HK$791.7 million (1 H 2021: HK$1,211.2 million). During the period, China the market was hit hard by Omicron sub-variants and strict lockdowns as well as other anti-epidemic measures, including the forced closure of offline stores and warehouses, delivery logistics were seriously disrupted, as such, wholesale activities were suffocated and consumer confidence weakened. Consequently, gbbrand continued to right-size and transform its commercial operations to accommodate the new China market environment.

Evenflo demonstrates incredible growth momentum with first-half revenue hitting record highs

The Evenflo brand recorded strong revenue growth of 31.2% (up 29.8% on a constant currency basis), with revenue reaching approx. HK$1,229.7 million (1 H 2021: HK$937.2 million) for the period, driven primarily by strong growth in digital channels and continued strong consumer acceptance of its innovative products, a superior product portfolio and enhanced brand image, helping it win business with retailers retail. As a result, its market share increased North America.

During the period, Blue Chip Businessrecorded revenue of approx HK$560.6 million (1 H 2021: HK$642.3 million). The decrease in revenue was primarily due to fewer orders from customers with inventory build-up. Blue Chip continues to maintain very strong and healthy customer relationships.

Outlook

Looking forward, the Group will continue its strategy of focusing on the strategic brands of CYBEX, gb and Evenflo, and support the continued development of the Blue Chip business.

It will continue the global growth strategy it has adapted to CYBEX across all key geographies, with the aim of helping the brand gain market share with the support of an innovative product portfolio, new product launches, expanded product categories, strengthened supply chain capabilities, new platforms e-commerce and expanded national distribution platforms in new geographic territories. Recently implemented price increases and cost reduction measures combined with stabilization of key supply chain costs will significantly improve profitability.

GBwill continue to improve its brand, further develop its cloud-based retail system and its own social media-based channels, and complete the reformation of the wholesale distribution channel as an effort to right size and transform its business. Furthermore, by focusing on product innovation, technologies and new product launches, it will be able to cement the foundations for improved profitability.

How much for Evenflo, it will continue to generate strong revenue and increase market share supported by the refinement of digital channels and its innovative new products that are gaining consumer acceptance. It expects profitability to improve from competitive price increases implemented in the second quarter and stabilization of supply chain costs.

For more details, please refer to the notification:

https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2022/0822/2022082201030.pdf

About Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd. (stock code: 1086) is a world leading parenting products company. The Group serves millions of families worldwide through the design, research and development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of baby car safety seats, strollers, clothing and home textile products, food, nursing and personal care products, beds, bicycles and tricycles and others. baby products.

SOURCE Goodbaby International