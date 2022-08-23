With the International Army Games, Russia tries to show that it is not a “first country”

Russia’s eighth annual International Army Games, a sporting event designed to showcase military prowess and running from August 13-27, is taking place this year against the tense backdrop of the war in Ukraine. FRANCE 24 spoke to US Marine Corps Colonel Mark F. Cancian (retired) and now a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies about what he thought of Russia’s timing and what Moscow hopes to gain from the games.

These military exercises, launched by the Kremlin in 2015 and planned by the Russian defense ministry, typically involve around 30 countries and consist of 10 competitions that showcase some aspect of the participants’ military skills.

The competitions are designed to test a host of military skills, most notably the mastery of armored vehicles (tanks and infantry fighting vehicles), air combat and defense, naval warfare, artillery accuracy, military engineering, and infantry skills.

Some analysts see Moscow’s insistence on hosting the games as an attempt to show strength and resilience despite its underwhelming performance and mounting casualties in Ukraine.

But according to British intelligence, the decision to go ahead with the exercises drew condemnation from some Russian military and security professionals, who saw it as inappropriate to engage forces in ceremonial military events while soldiers continue to suffer heavy casualties in Ukraine.

Igor Girkin, a hard-line Russian, former FSB officer and a minister in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine, has become an increasingly outspoken critic of the Kremlin’s handling of the war, according to the ministry British Defense. Girkin, on August 19, posted on social media a comparison between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s admirable behavior during the war and contrasted it with Russia’s insistence on hosting the controversial games.

British intelligence has speculated that Russia is likely to struggle to motivate the auxiliary forces it is using to augment its regular troops in the Donbas, saying commanders may be using direct financial incentives.

But despite high morale in the Russian military and an increasingly complicated situation in Ukraine, this year’s games have been a relative success, with 12 countries taking part, including India, China and Iran.

FRANCE 24 asked Colonel Mark F. Cancian of the US Marine Corps (retired) and now a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies what he thought about Russia’s show of force efforts.

FRANCE 24: Why did Russia hold these International Army Games in the middle of a very difficult war?

I think there are a few things going on. First, they usually do this at the end of August, so the message they are sending is that normal operations will continue despite the war. The Russians have repeatedly sent this message. They have not mobilized all their forces and they still call this a special military operation. So their main message is that normal activities will continue, and this is part of that normal activity.

In fact, if they were to cancel the games, that would be a huge signal that, in fact, the Russian military was at war and that this was an emergency situation. They have tried very hard not to send that message. In addition, it is a great form of propaganda and a means of engagement. By inviting a dozen countries to come, visit and participate, there is an element of goodwill and goodwill that goes with it. Furthermore, they apparently used this for propaganda purposes, as there are several displays of destroyed Ukrainian equipment.

I was a bit surprised, looking at the list again, that they got quite a good number of countries to participate, as I thought maybe the numbers would be significantly lower due to Russia’s position as a disadvantaged country. But that doesn’t seem to have happened.

FRANCE 24: Do you think holding the International Army Games will have the desired effect? Does it give Russia back some of its prestige?

I think from the Russian point of view, this was a great success. Or at least it looks like we will. But just holding the event with as many participants as they have is a huge victory, because it shows that the Russians are not a traitor, or at least, that the message they’re trying to send is there.

Then the propaganda elements of all these international media, from the various countries involved, showing pictures of destroyed Ukrainian equipment and captured NATO equipment, make an important point.

FRANCE 24: British intelligence indicates that there is much discontent among Russian and pro-Russian soldiers at the front. Given this lack of motivation and low morale, what might be their reaction to this diversion of resources?

It distracts from the front line [but] maybe not so much. Only a few hundred soldiers are involved in the games. However, would Russian combat soldiers object to this kind of activity, since they are on the front lines, getting shot, unsupported compared to this super group of competing soldiers who obviously have the best of everything?

Of course, a lot depends on who the participating soldiers are. Very often, especially in Russia, there is a special group that does things like Moscow [Victory Day] Parade. There was a partition in Moscow and all they did was ceremony. So it was not a regular separation. This may be the case with these participants, so of course there may be feelings of resentment. On the other hand, if there are people in this group who have fought in Ukraine, the Russians would emphasize this to point out that these are not pet soldiers, which would discourage feelings of resentment. So it all depends on who is in these races.

From the point of view of the Russian government, this was a great success. Good will, the ability to show propaganda is important. I would have done the same, I think. So it’s not wasted, it’s more of a diversion of effort. I think it reflects a political decision that is obviously quite a reasonable one from the Russian point of view, of course.

FRANCE 24: What are your thoughts on the disobedience at the front, with reports of Russian and pro-Russian soldiers either deserting the war or simply deserting?

There is no doubt that there is Moral problems among Russians. There have been so many reports about it, it’s clear a serious problem. On the other hand, the Russians are still fighting, they are not broken. They are clearly tired and out of energy and are no longer attacking. But they’re really primarily preparing to fend off a Ukrainian counterattack, whenever that happens.

In the early days of the war, there were so many reports that the Russians would not be able to continue the war. But now we’re at the six-month mark and the Russians are still at it.

There is something deep in the Russian psyche that allows them to continue fighting even in terrible conditions, even with bad support. Looking at what the Russians have done in World War I and II, they have shown a resilience that is difficult for the West to understand.

There is a lot of drive and desire to emphasize the negativity of the Russians. So I think those negative reports get highlighted and circulated, perhaps with more attention than they deserve. So I think we have to be a little careful about that.